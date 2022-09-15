Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
Complex
Adidas Is Releasing More AdiFOM Q Sneakers
While the outcome of Ye’s recent list of demands for Adidas and his Yeezy brand remains to be seen, more pairs of one of the shoes that raised his ire are scheduled to release. Internal Adidas documents viewed by Complex highlight an upcoming collection dubbed “Cosmic Way Runners.” Made...
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Fire Red" Release
A famed and beloved silhouette, the Air Jordan 3 Retro is among the most sought-after model in the sneaker community. Limited-edition releases and long-awaited returns continue to revitalize Michael Jordan’s footwear franchise with arresting graphics and textured embellishments that commemorate MJ’s iconic legacy. Ahead of the “Fire Red”...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max Plus Unveiled In New Grey And Orange Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed the reveal of several colorways these last few months. And as we officially embark on the Fall season, an additional set have been added to the calendar, including this newly-revealed grey and orange colorway. A single shade of grey is used throughout much...
sneakernews.com
Japanese “Sakura” Fabric Provides A Heritage-Filled Rui Hachimura Air Jordan 36
While the “Light Bone” colorway of Jumpman’s latest signature silhouette, the Air Jordan 37, released earlier this morning, its predecessor continues to place a significant spotlight on the backstories and journeys of their youthful roster of signature athletes. From Jayson Tatum’s “Mustang” PE to Luka Doncic’s “El Matador” monicker, the Jordan 36 is paying homage to Rui Hachimura’s Japanese heritage with an elegant Sakura fabric print.
hypebeast.com
HOKA Wants You to Experience the Highs and Lows of Its Latest TOR Ultra
Since the brand’s launch in 2009, HOKA has supplied a full onslaught of trail-ready footwear that is designed to withstand the elements and act as a supportive and stylish silhouette for outdoor excursions. For example, the French footwear specialists have released the likes of the Kaha 2 and Speedgoat 2 — both constructed with GORE-TEX outers and heavy-grip soles — as two mainstays in its core collection. Now, HOKA is welcoming the return of two of its most popular silhouettes with revitalized versions of its TOR Ultra.
hypebeast.com
Autumn Colors Hit the Nike Zoom Freak 4
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are poised to make yet another deep run in the NBA playoffs for the 2022-23 season. However, this isn’t the only thing that the “Greek Freak” has been preparing for in the offseason. In continuation of his partnership with. and the...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Ushers in a New Age of Air
Following months of early looks, is now set to introduce the “Air Max Scorpion” to usher in a new age of Air. The upcoming footwear silhouette serves as the first demonstration of a major evolution in Nike Air technology, attained through new digital product creation capabilities and informed by athlete insights.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens DRKSHDW Imagines Relaxed Silhouettes With Edge
Rick Owens DRKSHDW has just released a new range of black tonal apparel items and sneakers on HBX. Highlighted in the HBX lookbook are the sleeveless Tarp T-shirt and the Jersey Trucker Cut-Off Shorts with rugged edges. Other standout pieces include the Hustler Hoodie, the Prisoner Drawstring Pants, and the...
hypebeast.com
Miami Heat Colors Hit the Nike LeBron 20
LeBron James and are geared up for an exciting 2022-23 NBA season with the launch of the Nike LeBron 20. Now, following an early look at a Los Angeles Lakers colorway, the Swoosh has revealed a Miami Heat themed pair that pays tribute to James’ time with the team.
hypebeast.com
Another Split-Colored Air Jordan 1 Low Is on the Way
As Jordan Brand continues to leverage its historic success with the Air Jordan 1, new approaches to refresh each of its variants continue to roll out. Recently, this has included the “Split” series of split-colored colorways that invert its colors between the lateral and medial. Beginning on the Air Jordan 1 Mid in “Beach/Cherrywood Red,” the split treatment recently landed on the Air Jordan 1 Low in a tricolored setup of red, gray and black. Now, another low-top entry to the Air Jordan 1 “Split” series has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
sneakernews.com
Supreme Ushers The Return Of The Nike Air Max TL 99
Supreme‘s penchant for touching on obscure and unexpected Nike models for its collaborations continues as we get a first look at the NY-based brand’s next project with Nike. Revealed is their own distinct take on the Air Max TL from 1998-1999, the second of a popular line of Air Max running footwear that debuted in the late 1990s. While the shoes debuted in late 1998, this model was primarily released in 1999 and is commonly referred to as the ’99 model.
