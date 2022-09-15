ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farmers get creative to plant cover crops

(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Wants Some Sales Tax Sharing With Brown County

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay city council member wants to see if Brown County will start sharing the revenue from its half percent sales tax. Under state law, only counties can collect a sales tax. Smaller governments, like the city of Green Bay, cannot. When Brown...
GREEN BAY, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Green Bay, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Green Bay, WI
Business
Green Bay, WI
Industry
WNCY

31st Annual Fox Cities Marathon Underway this Weekend

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The 31st annual Fox Cities Marathon is underway this weekend and it’s expected to bring thousands into the Fox Valley from all over the country. “We’re looking at welcoming more than 3,500 participants over the course of the weekend, from our Friday to our Sunday night events,” said Amanda Secor, a race coordinator with the marathon.
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Preparing For Flu Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Health officials in Northeast Wisconsin are predicting a worse than normal flu season. ThedaCare Pediatrician, Abby Smolcich, says one reason why this flu season could be a bad one, is because of Australia’s influenza report. “We do use data and information from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau

GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
Door County Pulse

DCHS Featured Pet: Chance

Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WNCY

SNC Hosts Campus Open House

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. “I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new...
DE PERE, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New Franken-based company sued by EEOC over claim of retaliation

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A company headquartered in Brown County is getting sued over the alleged retaliation firing of a female employee. The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Dental Health Products (DHP), violated federal law. DHP is headquartered in New Franken. The alleged violation...
NEW FRANKEN, WI

