spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
wearegreenbay.com
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
WNCY
Green Bay Wants Some Sales Tax Sharing With Brown County
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay city council member wants to see if Brown County will start sharing the revenue from its half percent sales tax. Under state law, only counties can collect a sales tax. Smaller governments, like the city of Green Bay, cannot. When Brown...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
WNCY
31st Annual Fox Cities Marathon Underway this Weekend
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The 31st annual Fox Cities Marathon is underway this weekend and it’s expected to bring thousands into the Fox Valley from all over the country. “We’re looking at welcoming more than 3,500 participants over the course of the weekend, from our Friday to our Sunday night events,” said Amanda Secor, a race coordinator with the marathon.
WNCY
Preparing For Flu Season
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Health officials in Northeast Wisconsin are predicting a worse than normal flu season. ThedaCare Pediatrician, Abby Smolcich, says one reason why this flu season could be a bad one, is because of Australia’s influenza report. “We do use data and information from the...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
Fox11online.com
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
wtaq.com
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
WNCY
SNC Hosts Campus Open House
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. “I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health Pain Management offers new treatment for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
(WFRV) – It’s a condition that affects more than one million people for year. Dr. Amy Yeatman from Bellin Health Pain Management is the first in the area to offer minimally invasive lumbar decompression or ‘mild’. Dr. Yeatman tells Local 5 Live viewers more about Lumbar...
Expert weighs in on why DeSantis is campaigning for Michels
MADISON, Wis. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made news this week for sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, will campaign in Green Bay Sunday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. That will mark the second time a national figure has campaigned for Michels, who was...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
New Franken-based company sued by EEOC over claim of retaliation
NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A company headquartered in Brown County is getting sued over the alleged retaliation firing of a female employee. The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Dental Health Products (DHP), violated federal law. DHP is headquartered in New Franken. The alleged violation...
