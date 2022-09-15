Read full article on original website
Champion and thisisneverthat Collide for Track Team Sweats
Following the release of its collaboration with Pokémon, Seoul-based label thisisneverthat partners with Champion for a track and field-inspired capsule collection. Included in the series are several windbreaker shell jackets, hoodies, and sweatpants found in navy, white, and grey hues. Champion’s signature logo patches are found on the sleeve...
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Foamposite One "Dream a World"
The first look at the Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” has officially surfaced, debuting a new colorway to highlight the wise words of the renowned Roman philosopher, Seneca. The Nike shoe is bringing some of Seneca’s greatest quotes to life, hoping to inspire athletes all over the world.
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
Miami Heat Colors Hit the Nike LeBron 20
LeBron James and are geared up for an exciting 2022-23 NBA season with the launch of the Nike LeBron 20. Now, following an early look at a Los Angeles Lakers colorway, the Swoosh has revealed a Miami Heat themed pair that pays tribute to James’ time with the team.
Autumn Colors Hit the Nike Zoom Freak 4
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are poised to make yet another deep run in the NBA playoffs for the 2022-23 season. However, this isn’t the only thing that the “Greek Freak” has been preparing for in the offseason. In continuation of his partnership with. and the...
Official Images of the Nike LeBron 20 "Barely Green"
LeBron James, at the age of 37, is heading into his 20th season in the NBA. The four time NBA champion, eighteen time NBA All-Star and four time NBA Most Valuable Player has cemented himself as one of the best to ever grace the court. However, he’s not done writing history yet. Backed by sportswear giant.
Scottish Soccer Game Tribute for Queen Interrupted by Anti-Royal Chant
Fans of Scottish soccer team Celtic caused a global stir Sunday after supporters chanted slogans in protest of the queen during a minute’s applause in memory of the monarch, including, “If you hate the royal family, clap your hands.” The game against St. Mirren, in Paisley, Scotland, also saw a banner with the same slogan. The incident follows days of derogatory slurs from fans surrounding the royal family as disruptions to tributes plagued the Scottish Premiership fixtures. In the lead-up to the game, Celtic’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, had called on fans to respect the tribute after a game on Wednesday...
U.K. Rap and Fashion Are at One
Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, London Fashion Week 2022 is going ahead as a business-to-business event with various moments of respect being shown to the Queen. Industry giants Burberry and Raf Simons cancelled their shows (with the former now rescheduling for September 26), and all celebratory moments have also been postponed. With this being said, before the cancellations, Streatham-born U.K. rap star Dave was booked to perform at BOSS’ opening party for London Fashion Week, and this got Hypebeast thinking – how did U.K. rap get to this point?
Jacquemus x Nike Nike Air Humara LX Is Releasing in Pink
After Jordan Brand teamed up with Dior in 2020 to create arguably one of the biggest sneaker collaborations to-date, Nike decided to hop on the luxury train in 2022 to align with Jacquemus for an apparel range and footwear capsule. So far, the duo has released two colorways of the French label’s take on the Air Humara LX, but now we’re learning of a third pink makeup that has just been unveiled via official imagery.
THUG CLUB is Leading the Progression of South Korean Streetwear
Making waves in the world of fashion in South Korea, THUG CLUB burst onto the scene with its fresh approach to streetwear. Conceived by designer duo Min and Kwon, the Seoul-based label has carved its place with “luxury streetwear” defined by a subversive outlook. Leading South Korea’s emerging streetwear progression, the unapologetic push from THUG CLUB represents the designers’ challenge to the established scene.
Clints Heads to the West Coast for Its Latest "Cali Pack" Collection
Manchester is now one of the go-to hubs for creativity in the U.K. Musically, the city has been spotlighting top-class talent across all genres, from rap — Hypebeast recommends Just Banco, Robin Knightz, and SVMI — to soul, with the likes of KSR and Victoria Jane showcasing the highest levels of emotionally-available music the U.K. has to offer. Creatively, you have Michael Adex’s Northern Quarterz hub: an agency that represents the best talent across musicians, magicians, and online personalities. Finally, Manchester’s fashion scene is thriving like never before. For example, Drama Call is using its uncouth marketing tactics flawlessly and Gramm is also preparing for its highly-anticipated comeback. However, one brand currently flying the Mancunian flag to the best of its ability is Clints and the label has just presented its latest “Cali Pack” collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Rui Hachimura's Latest Air Jordan 36 Is Shrouded in Sakura Patterns
Rollout plans for the Air Jordan 37 have already been put into place by Jordan Brand, but it’s still squeezing every ounce of life of the Air Jordan 36 that it can be slowly unveiling its final offerings. The latest to be uncovered is Rui Hachimura‘s new Air Jordan 36 “Sakura” colorway which is a direct homage to his Japanese roots.
