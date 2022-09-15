Read full article on original website
Takashi Murakami Leads Roppongi Art Night 2022 With a 32-Foot-Tall Doraemon
The three day event will feature 100 events. Centered around the theme of “Magical Adventure Find Your Art of Wonder in the Town!,” Roppongi Art Night 2022, opening September 17 after a three-year hiatus, will be led by prolific Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Serving as the lead artist, the three-day event held throughout Roppongi will offer 100 events with 70 participating artists.
다다DADA多多 Delivers FW22 Addition to "Student" Collection
After introducing its “Student” collection back in May, 다다DADA多多 is now adding to the series with a Fall/Winter 2022 release. The latest installment expands on the South Korean creative collective’s daily uniform outlook marked by the simple design and signature logo. Focusing on...
Victoria Fard Debuts AETHERIUS NFTs with 1stDibs
Victoria Fard is a Canada-based artist who fuses architecture, fine art and digital fabrication to create ethereal settings that explore themes of nature, culture and heritage. In the past, her work has been featured at Art Basel Miami, Frieze Los Angeles and galleries across North America and Europe. Made in...
Haeckels' Fragrance Re-Launch Means Your Signature Scent Just Got Sustainable
Haeckels has been changing the skincare and wellness industry for over 10 years with its ecological approaches, and now it aims to double down on its earth-friendly initiatives with the re-launch of Haeckels Fragrance. With its roots planted in Margate, a local seaside town on the Kent coastline, Haeckels releases its localized scents that capture the spirit and mood of Dreamland — an amusement park — with notes of rose and burnt leather, while Reculver is anchored with cassis and neroli, a more classic touch for the village that has a Roman fort. Elsewhere, Pegwell is sweet with fennel and juniper.
Helen Kirkum's LFW Assembly Introduced Her First In-House Sneaker "Palimpsest"
London fashion week is well underway, and what better way to wind down the busy evening than with a new Helen Kirkum creation — who was previously featured on Sole Mates. The sneaker customizer has established herself as both a deconstructor and rebuilder, specializing in made-to-order footwear. At her studio, participants can drop off a few rusty kicks near and dear to their hearts, and Kirkum will mash them up into a remarkable 1-of-1 creation. Utilizing fabric and consumer waste found in TRAID charity bins, she employs upcycled materials for use throughout her designs.
Louis Vuitton Men’s SS23 Spin-off Show Takes to the Beaches of Aranya
Continuing to stand at the forefront of fashion, took its Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection to Aranya for a spin-off show. Serving as the first fashion show hosted by a luxury house in the coastal community stretching over three miles of beaches in Beidaihe, China, the presentation upholds late Artistic Director Virgil Abloh‘s vision to create the varied expressions of tomorrow building on the artistic community of Aranya, a destination known for art exhibitions, music festivals, and landmark architecture.
THUG CLUB is Leading the Progression of South Korean Streetwear
Making waves in the world of fashion in South Korea, THUG CLUB burst onto the scene with its fresh approach to streetwear. Conceived by designer duo Min and Kwon, the Seoul-based label has carved its place with “luxury streetwear” defined by a subversive outlook. Leading South Korea’s emerging streetwear progression, the unapologetic push from THUG CLUB represents the designers’ challenge to the established scene.
