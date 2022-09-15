Read full article on original website
Bank of England may tackle inflation with major interest rate hike
The Bank of England is considering the biggest interest rate rise in 33 years to tackle soaring inflation, a move expected to cost millions of households more than £30bn in extra mortgage costs. City investors expect Threadneedle Street to raise interest rates by at least 0.5 percentage points, or...
Jamie Dimon will raise the prospect of economic disaster to Congress - and sound the alarm on painful inflation
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon will tout the US economy's strength but warn its challenges could end in disaster, during a hearing in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. "The US economy today is a classic tale of two cities," Dimon wrote in his prepared testimony, published ahead...
Iran targeted by apparent cyberattack amid protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The website of Iran’s Central Bank was briefly taken down on Wednesday as the Anonymous hacking group claimed it had targeted the websites of several Iranian state agencies. The apparent cyberattack came amid days of protests over the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely. It also came hours before Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was to address the United Nations General Assembly. Central Bank spokesman Mostafa Qamarivafa denied that the bank itself was hacked, saying only that the website was “inaccessible” because of an attack on a server that hosts it, in remarks carried by the official IRNA news agency. The website was later restored. The Culture Ministry’s website was also unavailable as of Wednesday afternoon.
Thousands rally in Belgium to protest high energy prices
BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday in the Belgian capital Brussels for “a national day of action” to protest against skyrocketing electricity, natural gas and food prices and draw attention to the sharp hike in the cost of living. Trade unions and city police said that around 10,000 took part. People from across the country gathered, marching behind banners reading “Life is much too expensive, we want solutions now,” and “Everything is going up except our wages,” or carrying placards marked “Freeze prices, not people.” City traffic and public transportation was disrupted. A Belgian media poll this week showed that 64% of people questioned are concerned that they might not be able to afford their electricity and gas bills, which have more than doubled over the last year, while 80% of respondents said they are already trying to make energy and water savings. “When we go grocery shopping, what’s in the cart costs now 20, 30 euros (dollars) more, or even more depending on the shop you go to. We are reaching a point where our wallets can’t keep up,” said Pascal Kraeso, a protester from Brussels.
