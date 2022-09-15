ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Critically endangered frogs raised at Aquarium of the Pacific released

Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs that were raised and cared for at the Aquarium of the Pacific are being released back into their wild habitat in Southern California mountains on September 15, 2022. “The Aquarium’s amphibian team have taken special care of these frogs over the past year, and we are very gratified to have had a hand in helping this local endangered species,” said Brett Long, the Aquarium’s curator of mammals and birds.
LONG BEACH, CA
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton

Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
FULLERTON, CA
Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract

The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez again amazes and astounds

After two moves to censure her that did not rise to actual censure, after a third move that resulted in her censure — the first censure ever of a Cypress Council Member — Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez will be the subject of a censure discussion yet again at the September 26 regular Council meeting.
CYPRESS, CA
Top Ten Stories for September 11 through September 17

Top Ten Stories for September 11 through September 17 include a CDC health alert, arterial road construction, and an off-ramp closure. Top Ten Stories for September 11 through September 17 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover...
CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California

CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood

The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Desmond Doss seeks third local stakes win in E.B. Johnston

Desmond Doss will seek his third stakes win at Los Alamitos when he faces five opponents in the $75,000-guaranteed E. B. Johnston Saturday. Restricted to 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the one-mile Johnston is the eighth of nine races on the second day of the September Thoroughbred meet. Post time Saturday is 12:30 p.m. and approximate post time for the Johnston is 4:01 p.m.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25

Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Sunday: Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
