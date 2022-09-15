ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic! At The Disco Avoids Mass Panic After Fire Breaks Out During Concert

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

Panic! At The Disco ’s latest concert became too lit on Wednesday when a fire erupted on stage while fans watched from mere feet away.

The fire reportedly broke out during Brendon Urie ’s “Viva Las Vengeance” tour stop in St. Paul, Minnesota. Panic! At The Disco was originally a rock band featuring Urie and friends but it became Urie’s solo project when the only other remaining band member, Spencer Smith, left in 2015.

Videos recorded by fans showed a fire burning at the corner of the stage while music played over the Xcel Energy Center’s speakers.

A staff member extinguished the flames, which one fan claimed came from a pyrotechnics machine on stage.

HuffPost reached out to officials at the Xcel Energy Center for more information.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

TheDailyBeast

Fire Panic at Panic! At The Disco Concert in Minnesota

Music lovers appeared to remain calm at a Panic! At The Disco show Wednesday night when a fire broke out on stage. Videos of the incident at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul’s, Minnesota, showed staff hurrying onto the stage as music played through the venue’s speakers. It’s not clear how the fire started, though one fan reportedly claimed that a pyrotechnic machine was to blame. The audience present for the band’s “Viva Las Vengeance” tour could be heard cheering as the fire was extinguished, clips shared on social media show. One video uploaded to YouTube appeared to show fans shouting “Fire!” as frontman Brendon Urie continued to dance, seemingly oblivious to the nearby blaze. Read it at Huffington Post
