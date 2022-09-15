ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, OH

At 5-foot-6, Clyde's Wott does the little things to make big plays

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
 3 days ago

Yeah, I'm little. Now, I'm open.

These are things Ben Wott would say. The junior receiver is one of the new starters at every skill position for Clyde.

The Fliers don't make any excuses, particularly Wott. He's 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds.

He caught two of Abe Morrison's four touchdown passes as Clyde shut out Toledo Start 44-0 last week.

"It's out of the program," Wott said. "We don't use that [lack of experience] excuse for anything. We've grown up and it's time to focus on the week and get better. It's not even a thought. We don't think about it. It's not in our minds.

"Having that as an excuse holds us back. There's no reason to think that way. We have varsity experience now."

They try to act like it. Clyde is host to Toledo Scott (3-1) this week.

"There might be no experience, but we're full of confidence," Wott said. "We know how good we are and how good we can be. We want to improve every week. As the weeks grow, the confidence keeps growing, I can tell.

"Especially after that loss. We didn't think we should have lost. Some games the tackling was very good, some games we lost because of tackling. After Norwayne, we've been practicing tackling. Being more physical and breaking down."

You play how you practice. Clyde stood Start up at its own 1-yard line, before driving 99 yards for a touchdown early in the game.

As a young team, the Fliers need varsity snaps to develop chemistry. They're doing so with three wins in four games.

"Just executing the game plan," Wott said. "It's very important. A lot of us haven't played together. We don't have much experience. Everybody is stepping up with a bigger role now and we're starting to play well."

Wott is second on the team with 128 yards on nine receptions. Cole Schwochow has 164 yards on 18 receptions and is among six with scoring catches and 11 with at least one catch.

"I do the little things," Wott said without trying to be funny. "My size is a factor. I have to do the little things to be good. Perfect routes. The other players look at me as small. I try to come out and hit hem in the mouth with a block.

"I try to beat them on every route, they don't expect much."

He uses a chip on his shoulder to his advantage.

"A big part of sports is mental," he said. "The way you think on every play. If you put your mind to it, you can do it. Don't think about size. Just go at them."

Wott's second touchdown was a busted play.

"Abe scrambled and I ran free to the end zone for a touchdown," he said.

He caught his first touchdown on a screen pass near the 20.

"It was man coverage and my teammates just blocked," he said.

Wott, who doesn't play defense, missed six junior varsity games last season with a broken hand. The experience was difficult.

"About everything, to be honest," he said. "I was looking forward to competing for a role in the offense and I wasn't able to. This offseason, I took it seriously. I increased my speed and worked on my routes and lifted every day."

It didn't go unnoticed.

"He's worked hard to be ready to play and contribute this year," Clyde coach Ryan Carter said. "He's been very solid for us. Ben is a great kid and very hard worker."

Morrison added a score on the ground last week.

"I never played with him until this year," Wott said. "He's done very well. I like his style, he can scramble and find me. We've got close."

Morrison, also a team leader on defense, took Wott under his wing a bit.

"Abe really got me going in the offense," he said. "He's a motivator."

The players are different, but several names are the same as younger brothers of graduates. Brayden Olson and Kam Shortridge each caught a touchdown against Start, and Brennan Wilson is in the mix.

Morrison's older brother is grad Jack Morrison. There's another Norman as well, as Clark Norman added a score on the ground last week.

"Clark has a very good build for a running back," Wott said. "He's 6-1, 220. He's got huge legs. He's big and hard-nosed. He's pretty fast. He's a fresh set of legs. He fits the offense very well."

Sophomore Zander Burroughs is an unsung story for Clyde. He wasn't expected to play varsity, filled in at strong safety for an entire game and earned a Friday role.

Clyde's youthful roster likes to be considered underdogs, even if opponents know better than to underestimate the program. That might very well be part of why the Fliers like it, so they'll do it themselves.

To a point.

"Our youth isn't an excuse to play a certain way," Wott said. "Being in varsity games is a whole other pace. We've had four of them, you should know what's coming, especially with the SBC coming up. We're ready."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: At 5-foot-6, Clyde's Wott does the little things to make big plays

