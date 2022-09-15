Read full article on original website
Dump of menhaden in Gulf brings latest calls for regulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana conservation groups are renewing calls for tougher regulations on the state's least-regulated fishery after a fishing boat let loose huge numbers of dead fish off the state's southwest coast. The Advocate reports that the dump of menhaden — also known as pogy or...
39 years later, $95M settlement for flood victims approved
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana families and businesses in Tangipahoa Parish are a step closer to getting paid for flood damages in 1983 caused by the construction of Interstate 12. A $95 million payment was approved Friday by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, The Advocate reported....
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
Flooding has impacted many areas of Michigan this spring, including Ingham County, May 16, 2021 . Photo by Susan J. Demas/Michigan Advance. The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon.
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
Louisiana Higher Ed: Grants target state teacher, nursing shortages
Southeastern Louisiana University (Courtesy of Flickr) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. SLU gets grant to address teacher shortage. Southeastern Louisiana University received a grant...
ArkLaTex Politics: Texas, the border and gators
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is once again an effort underway to eliminate state income taxes in Louisiana. State Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, calls it an interesting concept and approach, but he wants to know more. "You know, my concern would be, would that in turn make local governments raise taxes...
