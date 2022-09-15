Flooding has impacted many areas of Michigan this spring, including Ingham County, May 16, 2021 . Photo by Susan J. Demas/Michigan Advance. The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon.

