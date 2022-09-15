ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Recapping Merbok's mess in western Alaska

As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. Storm hits western Alaska. Updated: 22 hours ago. Storm hits western Alaska. Butte bear is back;...
Climb Out of the Darkness Walk benefitting PSI-AK

Weekend Planner: Multiple events this weekend, plus Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt next weekend. There are multiple events to take part in this weekend, and Junior Achievement of Alaska's Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt is coming up next weekend. Junior Achievement of Alaska President Flora Teo stopped by to preview the event.
Typhoon remnants flood Alaska, knock homes off foundations

The remnants of a typhoon battered the west coast of Alaska, causing widespread flooding and even knocking some homes off their foundations. In Nome, the ocean rose to its highest level in 50 years.Sept. 18, 2022.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. A major storm heading toward Western Alaska could bring flooding and...
Impact of storm on western Alaska

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Remnants of a typhoon are bringing damaging winds, dangerous seas, and an extreme storm surge to the western side of the state. Lake Hood plane crash July 26, 2022. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:00...
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count

After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
2022 Fishing Report Wrap-up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The crew at Alaska’s News Source has been all around the state this year searching for Fishing Reports far and wide. Here are some of the highlights from what was an action-packed summer fishing season. The season started off as most Alaskan fishing seasons do...
Yukon River coho, chum salmon runs among lowest on record

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall runs for chum and coho salmon are close to completion, but based on a fishery announcement by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, they’re projecting the run size to be some of the lowest on record. The fall chum run is projected to...
As COVID rates continue decline in Alaska, how close are we to end of pandemic?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization still consider the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, despite the continued drop in case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths around the nation and globally. With mask mandates and lockdowns a thing of the past now that vaccines and...
The Alaska Stalker – September 17, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at [email protected] As always, thanks for reading.
Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
