Read full article on original website
Related
CU Boulder News & Events
2022 awardees chosen for the Charles A. Barth Scholarship for undergraduate space research
The University of Colorado Boulder established the Charles A. Barth scholarship for undergraduate space research in 2013 to honor his lasting legacy of teaching and mentoring of the next generation of space researchers. Several undergraduate students with focused studies in space research are supported by this scholarship each year. Dr....
CU Boulder News & Events
Studying the Marshall Fire recovery to help communities rebuild
Webinar: Building Capacity for Safe, Disaster-Resilient Housing - Sept. 20. Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 12:00 p.m. | Zoom - Register Now. Safe, disaster-resilient housing is critical to our way of life, prosperity, and sense of security. Yet, many houses remain vulnerable to damage from earthquakes, hurricanes, and other hazards, affecting communities in the near and long term.
CU Boulder News & Events
What your advisor can do for you
Did you know? Now is a great time to connect with your academic advisor to plan for this semester and review your educational goals. Getting help with registration can be one of the first things that comes to mind when you think of academic advising. However, advising is much more than offering information about academic courses and programs; it also involves helping you maximize your academic and personal experiences at CU. Your advisor can help you reach for your goals.
CU Boulder News & Events
10 things to do this weekend: Laser Stranger Things, Apple Tree Blitz, more
This weekend brings a Goss Grove block party, a Mt. Sanitas trail hike, women’s soccer, volunteer opportunities, several campus talks, the Grammy-winning Takács Quartet and more. Applied Mathematics Colloquium. 3:35–4:25 p.m. Engineering Center, ECCR 200. Are you interested in mathematics? Xudong Chen is giving a talk on...
Comments / 0