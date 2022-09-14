Did you know? Now is a great time to connect with your academic advisor to plan for this semester and review your educational goals. Getting help with registration can be one of the first things that comes to mind when you think of academic advising. However, advising is much more than offering information about academic courses and programs; it also involves helping you maximize your academic and personal experiences at CU. Your advisor can help you reach for your goals.

