Barneys New York Reborn as a Beauty Play

Barneys New York is being brought back to life — in the form of a beauty and wellness brand.

The luxury department store may have closed its physical locations in the U.S. in 2020 (there is still a Toyko outpost), but Soeul-based Gloent Group is forging forward with the launch of Barneys New York Beauty , a collection of skin care and wellness supplements.

While the retailer was well-known during its heyday for its curation of niche beauty brands, it never had its own products. The line will include a cleanser, serum and two creams at launch, with prices ranging from $48 to $168. As part of its debut, it sponsored Tommy Hilfiger’s recent runway show , tapping makeup artist Sam Visser to prep model’s skin with the collection. Hand products and lip balm are set to debut later this year, to be followed by body wash, hair care and then a fragrance and scented candle collection.

Products will be available at Barneys-beauty.com, and while they won’t be able to harness the buzz of that once-storied beauty floor, there is one tony product in particular that harks back to the retailer’s heady days as the acme of designer retail: Barneys New York Water, sourced from Norway, available in both still and sparkling varieties, with prices starting at $5.50 for an 11-oz. bottle.