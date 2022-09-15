ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barneys New York Reborn as a Beauty Play

By Jenny B. Fine
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
Barneys New York is being brought back to life — in the form of a beauty and wellness brand.

The luxury department store may have closed its physical locations in the U.S. in 2020 (there is still a Toyko outpost), but Soeul-based Gloent Group is forging forward with the launch of Barneys New York Beauty , a collection of skin care and wellness supplements.

While the retailer was well-known during its heyday for its curation of niche beauty brands, it never had its own products. The line will include a cleanser, serum and two creams at launch, with prices ranging from $48 to $168. As part of its debut, it sponsored Tommy Hilfiger’s recent runway show , tapping makeup artist Sam Visser to prep model’s skin with the collection. Hand products and lip balm are set to debut later this year, to be followed by body wash, hair care and then a fragrance and scented candle collection.

Products will be available at Barneys-beauty.com, and while they won’t be able to harness the buzz of that once-storied beauty floor, there is one tony product in particular that harks back to the retailer’s heady days as the acme of designer retail: Barneys New York Water, sourced from Norway, available in both still and sparkling varieties, with prices starting at $5.50 for an 11-oz. bottle.

WWD

Who Was the Man Behind Parisian Jewelry House Fred?

PARIS — If the origin stories of legendary jewelry houses are retold time and time again, their founders are often distant figures shrouded in the mists of a time before ubiquitous photography. Not so Fred Samuel, the founder of Parisian house Fred.More from WWDParis Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through ClothingA Look at 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibition to Bow in BentonvillePhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always Just ask around the city’s specialized ateliers and jewelry circles. To many, he is still “Monsieur Fred,” a warm presence who would extend a helping hand to young craftspeople and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Serena Williams Embraces the Gift of Time

An understatement: September has been a busy month for Serena Williams. On Sept. 2, the athlete and entrepreneur played her final professional tennis match at the U.S. Open, officially retiring from the sport. She’s been on a celebratory lap around New York ever since. Last Thursday, she attended the New York launch party for Edward Enninful’s memoir with husband Alexis Ohanian; on Sunday, the couple was front row at a Pearl Jam concert at Madison Square Garden ahead of Williams’ Monday morning runway show for S by Serena. Later on Monday, Williams hit the Vogue World runway wearing Balenciaga. Tuesday...
TENNIS
WWD

Fall 2022’s 10 Essential Trends

From power suiting to Y2K, the must-have fall trends are all about empowerment and self-expression. Here, WWD selects the top trends to have in your wardrobe this fall. Power Suiting Whether returning to the office or working from home, fall’s power suiting marks a return to ’80s corporate splendor with boxy proportions and strong shoulders.More from WWDPantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsMen's Fall 2022 Trends Y2K Miniskirts, sequins, low-rise pants and crop tops are omnipresent in every city’s street style, and the trend continued on the runway. If you need inspiration, refer to Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears. Tank...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

APAC Region Drives Growth for Estée Lauder, Dior Beauty, Guerlain and More

Could TikTok soon be dethroned as the most influential social platform in driving brand awareness among Gen Z consumers?  It’s too early to tell, but many beauty brands are building their presence on Chinese social platforms like Weibo and RED — and seeing sizable gains as a result. More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 Having each garnered roughly 23 percent of their respective Media Impact Values from July through August via China’s Twitter-like platform, Weibo, Guerlain and La Mer are the leading Western...
BUSINESS
WWD

