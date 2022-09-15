Read full article on original website
Brumfield, Robbins lead Rebels to rout of North Texas
Doug Brumfield ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more and Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores, leading UNLV to a 58-27 rout of North Texas on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
College Football News
North Texas vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview
North Texas vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: North Texas (2-1), UNLV (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Rent Crisis: College student living expenses
There is no doubt college can be expensive with books, transportation, food, and living expenses. 8 News Now took a closer look into how students make their monthly payments while trying to graduate. Su Andersons is a student at UNLV wrapping up her fourth year of school and said both her education and housing expenses have been costly.
mymmanews.com
ADCC 2022 Day 2 Results – Gordon Ryan vs. Andre Galvao – WATCH HERE
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. Day 2 of ADCC 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas on September 18th at 2pm EST. ADCC is considered the Olympics of grappling and his held every two years. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the greatest grappling tournament was postponed a year.
WNBA Finals: Thomas’ record effort foils Aces, spoils celebration plans
The Connecticut Sun find themselves chasing history in the WNBA Finals. So it's only fitting that to stay alive Thursday night they got a record-setting effort from Alyssa Thomas. Facing elimination, the Sun got a triple-double from Thomas -- the first in league Finals history -- for a 105-76 Game 3 victory over the Aces.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas school recognized as National Blue Ribbon school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list. There were 297 schools chosen nationwide. Givens was chosen because of its overall academic performance....
How to watch: Bishop Gorman vs. Brookwood is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Dylan Lonergan and Brookwood make the cross-country trek to face nationally ranked Nevada team
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
Twerking Into National Dance Day
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tomorrow is national dance day…A great excuse to twerk like nobody’s watching. Shawnta Jackson of Twerk N Tone is back on Las Vegas Now to get the party started.
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
FOX Reno
Nevada gubernatorial debate between Sisolak, Lombardo to air on News 4
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The only confirmed gubernatorial debate ahead of the November election between Steve Sisolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo will air on News 4 in early October. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square off at the Oct....
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
cohaitungchi.com
Top 15 Outdoor Adventure Activities in Las Vegas in 2023
Tourists have a range of interests and adventure levels. Some travelers would prefer to chill by the pool, while other adventurers want to get their adrenaline going. This guide is specifically for thrill-seeking travelers who want a bit of an adventure when they come to Sin City. Read on to plan the most memorable adventure activities in Las Vegas.
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 start
The Raiders and Cardinals both sit at 0–1 after opening week defeats. In a 17-game season, that's no reason to panic. There's still a lot of football left to be played. However, starting the season 1–1 still feels much better than 0–2.
vegas24seven.com
The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern
Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
Boulder City Business gets creative to cash in on Life is Beautiful
Characters Unlimited, best known for creating the Zoltar fortune teller machine, created NFTs for distribution to the crowd at the annual Life is Beautiful music festival.
Slow-speed race adds fun to police motorcycle training
Police motorcycle training at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway took an unexpected turn when officers took part in a race to see who could go slowest.
