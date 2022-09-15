ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, UT

Comments / 1

College Football News

North Texas vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview

North Texas vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: North Texas (2-1), UNLV (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
DENTON, TX
8 News Now

Rent Crisis: College student living expenses

There is no doubt college can be expensive with books, transportation, food, and living expenses. 8 News Now took a closer look into how students make their monthly payments while trying to graduate. Su Andersons is a student at UNLV wrapping up her fourth year of school and said both her education and housing expenses have been costly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Henderson, NV
Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Ephraim, UT
College Sports
City
Ephraim, UT
Local
Nevada College Sports
Ephraim, UT
Sports
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas school recognized as National Blue Ribbon school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list. There were 297 schools chosen nationwide. Givens was chosen because of its overall academic performance....
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Casper College#College Soccer#Central Wyoming College#Men Snow College 5#Southern Nevada 2#Badgers#Snow College
casinonewsdaily.com

Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month

Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: This is not the end of the story

Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

Top 15 Outdoor Adventure Activities in Las Vegas in 2023

Tourists have a range of interests and adventure levels. Some travelers would prefer to chill by the pool, while other adventurers want to get their adrenaline going. This guide is specifically for thrill-seeking travelers who want a bit of an adventure when they come to Sin City. Read on to plan the most memorable adventure activities in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern

Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
HENDERSON, NV
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV

