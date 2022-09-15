ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU

Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU

Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
What TV channel is LSU-Mississippi State today? Live stream, time, how to watch online

Mississippi State travels to LSU on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). The unbeaten Bulldogs have been getting votes in the AP Top 25 poll after winning the first two games of the season. A victory at LSU would help third-year coach Mike Leach demonstrate he’s turning the Bulldogs into a more consistent winner.
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
Stars of the Night for Week 3 in Acadiana area prep football

After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs. Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana. The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solo...
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season

JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
LSU student found dead overnight

An LSU student was found shot to death inside a car early Friday morning. According to BRPD, the victim was 21-year-old Allison Rice. She was found between I-110 and Park Boulevard on Government Street around 2:19 a.m. Rice was a marketing senior at LSU. “The LSU community is saddened to...
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor

Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
