FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
theadvocate.com
Film review: How Jayden Daniels engineered LSU's offense in fourth-quarter surge
Jayden Daniels pulled off his helmet after taking the lead against Mississippi State, and his teammates told him he was bleeding. Daniels dabbed the scrapes on his temple and near his left eye with a towel. He looked unbothered. That’s the thing about LSU’s quarterback. Nothing rattles him. Not an...
theadvocate.com
New Mexico is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Lobos offense, defense here
A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, the New Mexico Lobos ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: First meeting. On New Mexico. RECORD: 2-1, 0-1 Mountain West. RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Maine 41-0, lost to Boise State...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU
Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What TV channel is LSU-Mississippi State today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
Mississippi State travels to LSU on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). The unbeaten Bulldogs have been getting votes in the AP Top 25 poll after winning the first two games of the season. A victory at LSU would help third-year coach Mike Leach demonstrate he’s turning the Bulldogs into a more consistent winner.
CBS Sports
How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The LSU Tigers may be playing at home again Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. LSU and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
12newsnow.com
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Jersey Photo Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne appears to be a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, has made it clear that she's a fan of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Dunne shared a photo next to a Burrow painting on social media earlier this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Why LSU says traffic after Mississippi State game will be better than snafu after Southern
The LSU-Southern football game last week was historic for a number of reasons. It was the first time the two Baton Rouge universities met on the gridiron; the Tigers scored a school-record 37 points in a 15-minute period; and departing fans were tied up for hours in what many called the worst postgame traffic jam ever.
theadvocate.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 3 in Acadiana area prep football
After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs. Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana. The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solo...
theadvocate.com
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season
JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
theadvocate.com
Car, train in crash at Nicholson and Ben Hur right as fans are leaving LSU game
A car and a train were involved in a crash at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Ben Hur Road while fans were leaving the LSU football game on Saturday night, the university said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. LSU's game operations Twitter account warned at...
theadvocate.com
Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night
Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine stuns Zachary to end a 17-game winning streak. 'It is a statement game.'
Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining in the game to give St. Augustine the lead and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 comeback win over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night in Zachary.
theadvocate.com
Southside delivers best win in program history with complete effort over Carencro
The Southside Sharks football program picked up perhaps its biggest win in its four years of varsity football, defeating Carencro 49-23 in both teams' District 3-5A opener Friday night. Southside scored on two rushing touchdowns, two passing scores, two defensive touchdowns and one special teams score. "Oh, I think it...
theadvocate.com
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
tigertv.tv
LSU student found dead overnight
An LSU student was found shot to death inside a car early Friday morning. According to BRPD, the victim was 21-year-old Allison Rice. She was found between I-110 and Park Boulevard on Government Street around 2:19 a.m. Rice was a marketing senior at LSU. “The LSU community is saddened to...
theadvocate.com
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
