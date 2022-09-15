ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Original Owners Selling the Brewhouse

After nearly a quarter-century of brewing beers, serving burgers, and showcasing bands, the original owners of the Brewhouse are selling their beloved restaurant and brewery on West Montecito Street in Santa Barbara. The new owners — both longtime customers raised on the Mesa, one a current employee — plan to bring renewed energy and much-needed investment to the establishment, which is the oldest brewery in town.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

5.11 Opens 100th Store

Irvine-based 5.11 Inc. will celebrate the opening of its 100th retail store in Oxnard this weekend. “We have made significant investments that have enabled 5.11 to seize a powerful direct-to-consumer opportunity and deliver significant revenue growth from e-commerce and company-owned retail channels,” Chief Executive Francisco Morales said in a statement.
OXNARD, CA
visitventuraca.com

Fresh New Look: Downtown Ventura Farmers’ Market

Saturday mornings in downtown Ventura can be a little quieter with businesses slowly opening their doors and locals grabbing their first (maybe second) coffee of the day at their favorite coffee spots. Mosey your way down Main Street and enjoy the gentle ocean breeze as you cross each street and you’ll start to hear the sounds of music and hear the subtle shuffle of more feet ahead.
VENTURA, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

Weekend guide to California's Channel Islands

Listen to anyone talk about the Channel Islands and within minutes you’ll be wondering how Southern California’s archipelago is still so unknown. Hiding in plain sight, this island chain sits about 25 miles off the coast and stretches between Ventura and San Diego. The five northernmost islands—Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa, Santa Barbara, and San Miguel—make up Channel Islands National Park. (Fun fact: Catalina is one of the Channel Islands, though it’s not part of the national park.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water

A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

Escrow falls through in The Palms sale

The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission

While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success

When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
News Channel 3-12

Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member

VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial paddle out took place on Saturday for a Ventura firefighter. Friends and relatives of Matthew "Clappy" Clapsaddle paddled out at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Clapsaddle, 59, was part of the Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team. The firefighter-paramedic died of an unexpected cardiac emergency while in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding The post Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
budgettravel.com

Santa Barbara 2-Night Getaway - $375

This chic "California-cool" hotel offers boutique charm and a stellar location that scores major points with past Travelzoo guests. It's just steps from Santa Barbara's waterfront, ideal for boardwalk strolls along the beach (hello, sunsets) and adventures on State Street. This offer saves you over $200 on 2-night stays on weekdays from October through January, including fall dates, when temperatures are mild. You'll also get to skip the daily parking fee — it's included in this deal.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

