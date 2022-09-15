Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Original Owners Selling the Brewhouse
After nearly a quarter-century of brewing beers, serving burgers, and showcasing bands, the original owners of the Brewhouse are selling their beloved restaurant and brewery on West Montecito Street in Santa Barbara. The new owners — both longtime customers raised on the Mesa, one a current employee — plan to bring renewed energy and much-needed investment to the establishment, which is the oldest brewery in town.
Orange County Business Journal
5.11 Opens 100th Store
Irvine-based 5.11 Inc. will celebrate the opening of its 100th retail store in Oxnard this weekend. “We have made significant investments that have enabled 5.11 to seize a powerful direct-to-consumer opportunity and deliver significant revenue growth from e-commerce and company-owned retail channels,” Chief Executive Francisco Morales said in a statement.
visitventuraca.com
Fresh New Look: Downtown Ventura Farmers’ Market
Saturday mornings in downtown Ventura can be a little quieter with businesses slowly opening their doors and locals grabbing their first (maybe second) coffee of the day at their favorite coffee spots. Mosey your way down Main Street and enjoy the gentle ocean breeze as you cross each street and you’ll start to hear the sounds of music and hear the subtle shuffle of more feet ahead.
moorparkreporter.com
Moorpark College students react to future ban on the sale of gas powered vehicles
A climate-change related executive order was issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in legislation published on Sept. 23, 2020. The order states that by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in-state must be zero-emission vehicles, also referred to as ZEV’s. Transportation, as of now, accounts for 50%...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TripAdvisor Blog
Weekend guide to California's Channel Islands
Listen to anyone talk about the Channel Islands and within minutes you’ll be wondering how Southern California’s archipelago is still so unknown. Hiding in plain sight, this island chain sits about 25 miles off the coast and stretches between Ventura and San Diego. The five northernmost islands—Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa, Santa Barbara, and San Miguel—make up Channel Islands National Park. (Fun fact: Catalina is one of the Channel Islands, though it’s not part of the national park.)
Lompoc Record
Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water
A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
Phys.org
Study: Communities of color at greatest risk of pesticide exposure in Ventura County, California
In California's Ventura County, increased agricultural pesticide use and related toxicity risks for humans occur the most in areas with more people of color and limited resources, according to a new study by Environmental Working Group scientists. The paper, on racial and social disparities in the county based on agricultural...
Coastal View
Escrow falls through in The Palms sale
The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
IN THIS ARTICLE
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission
While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets.
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member
VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial paddle out took place on Saturday for a Ventura firefighter. Friends and relatives of Matthew "Clappy" Clapsaddle paddled out at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Clapsaddle, 59, was part of the Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team. The firefighter-paramedic died of an unexpected cardiac emergency while in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding The post Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Vandenberg’s final Delta IV Heavy rocket launch to take place at end of September
A National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-91) aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the afternoon of Sept. 24. The post Vandenberg’s final Delta IV Heavy rocket launch to take place at end of September appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
budgettravel.com
Santa Barbara 2-Night Getaway - $375
This chic "California-cool" hotel offers boutique charm and a stellar location that scores major points with past Travelzoo guests. It's just steps from Santa Barbara's waterfront, ideal for boardwalk strolls along the beach (hello, sunsets) and adventures on State Street. This offer saves you over $200 on 2-night stays on weekdays from October through January, including fall dates, when temperatures are mild. You'll also get to skip the daily parking fee — it's included in this deal.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th anniversary with “grand birthday bash”
Built in 1872, Stearns Wharf will celebrate its 150th anniversary this year with a "grand birthday bash" on October 8. The post Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th anniversary with “grand birthday bash” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Comments / 1