Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
CBS Sports
Tigers' Kody Clemens: Sent to Triple-A
Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday's loss to the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. The 26-year-old has started only two games in September and will now head to the minors with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) returning from the injured list. Clemens has struggled in his first taste of the big leagues this year with a .150/.205/.299 slash line in 50 games.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres win, take 3 of 4 from Diamondbacks
The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday, their 3rd straight win over Arizona to take their 4-game series 3-1. Yu Darvish’s sensational second half continued, as he struck out 8 over 6 scoreless innings while allowing just 2 baserunners.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: No help in Sunday's loss
Montgomery (8-5) took the loss Sunday versus the Reds. He allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.1 innings. The Cardinals mustered only two hits and four walks, putting just three of those six baserunners in scoring position. That was insufficient help for Montgomery, who was not at his sharpest for a second straight start. This was the third time in nine starts as a Cardinal the southpaw has allowed multiple runs. He now has a 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 150:34 K:BB through 168.1 innings between the Yankees and the Cardinals this season. He'll look to put an end to this mini-slump next weekend in a tough projected road start versus the Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Exits Sunday's matchup
Schmidt was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent foot/ankle injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four in 2.1 relief innings Sunday, but he was hit by a comebacker with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He immediately exited the game but was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Could debut this year
The Rockies hope to get Tovar some experience in the majors before the end of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The aggressive promotions for Tovar may not be at an end, as he just made his Triple-A debut earlier this week and played 66 games at Double-A as a 20-year-old earlier this season. Every move the Rockies have made with Tovar suggests that they plan on him being the primary big-league shortstop for most, if not all of the 2023 season. He is hitting .313/.381/.537 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 67 games.
Judge hits 58th and 59th homers, Yanks beat Brewers 12-8
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 on Sunday. Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York (88-58), which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His .3162 batting average is just behind AL leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Throws touchdown in loss
Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. He also rushed six times for 35 yards. Mayfield struggled to generate much in the passing game Sunday, as the Panthers suffered a second-straight narrow defeat to begin the season. While his 16-yard touchdown to DJ Moore and uncharacteristic rushing production helped his performance, Mayfield still approaches Week 3's matchup versus the Saints striving to click as Carolina's lead signal caller.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Reds' Luke Farrell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Farrell cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Farrell was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Thursday and will choose to accept an outright assignment rather than testing free agency. He made 17 appearances (11 starts) at Triple-A Iowa earlier this year and posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 59 innings.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Knocks in three in win
Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's 9-0 victory over the Red Sox. Pasquantino knocked in Bobby Witt on a fifth-inning double, then singled home MJ Melendez in both the sixth and eighth innings. The Italian Nightmare has extended his hit streak to three games, boosting his batting average from .253 to .261 in the process. He has a .346 OBP and a .422 SLG to round out his slash line.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. His off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks have faced. McCarthy's been on fire lately, slashing .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field Friday while Emmanuel Rivera handles DH duties.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base twice in return
Raleigh (thumb) went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday. Raleigh needed just one game off to recover from his jammed left thumb, reentering the lineup Saturday with a productive effort. The 25-year-old is putting together a serviceable September, posting a middling .243 average but complementing it with a .912 OPS thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (one double, four home runs) across 41 plate appearances.
Comments / 0