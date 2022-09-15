Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given the fact that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO