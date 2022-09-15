ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waianae, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 16, 2022)

HNN News Brief (Sept. 16, 2022):. -- Man accused in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder appeared in court on Friday. -- Enrollment continues to drop at Hawaii's public schools. -- The city says it has replenished its supply of toilet paper for public parks. ‘We want more’: West Oahu residents...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash Saturday night just south of Makapu’u lighthouse left a motorcyclist in critical condition. It happened around 8 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway. HPD’s Traffic Division reported a 42-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading westbound when he lost control, veered left of the center and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Returning trade winds to bring more rainfall and humidity for Sunday

Trade winds will gradually rebuild into Sunday, with an area of enhanced low level moisture hitching a ride. This will bring an increase in rainfall for windward areas, with a few showers spreading leeward. The moisture will also push dew points in the lower 70s, so it’s going to feel a bit sticky. Showers and humidity should decrease to more normal levels Monday through Wednesday. Another disruption in the trade wind flow may be possible later in the week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Heavy rains over parts of Oahu prompt flood advisory

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for Oahu as heavy rains fall over parts of the island. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect through 6:30 p.m. At about 2 p.m., radar showed heavy rains over portions of Central and Windward Oahu. Rain was...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news. The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal. A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms. Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach man is overcoming adversity with the help of Lanakila Disability Services and his own work ethic. For the past three months, 51-year-old Marvin Jack has been getting training at the Hawaiian Railway Society. “In my life, this the first time I’ve worked on the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What do you think of TMT? Submit a comment before time runs out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is still time to submit your comments on the Thirty Meter Telescope. The National Science Foundation is going beyond legal requirements before deciding whether to help fund the Thirty Meter Telescope given the number of strong views on the project. The public is also being given...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Father, son duo works to illuminate dreams ― and local skate parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the last two years, Coty Tenorio has been lighting up skate parks. And it might not seem like much at first, but just one light can ignite the dreams of so many people. Every Monday and Wednesday night, Tenorio and his company EZ Skate Co. light...
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai man charged after allegedly attacking woman with hammer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeless man was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer on Kauai. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Troy Kopps injured and threatened the woman on Sunday. In court Thursday, he pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered Kopps to stay away from the victim and three potential...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days

‘We want more’: West Oahu residents voice concerns about rising crime. Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal.
HONOLULU, HI

