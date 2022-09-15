Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines and its latest competitor, Southwest, are engaged in an air fare battle, and flyers may be taking advantage. The lower air fares may be having their intended effect, at least according to travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Many said they considered flying to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 16, 2022)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 16, 2022):. -- Man accused in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder appeared in court on Friday. -- Enrollment continues to drop at Hawaii's public schools. -- The city says it has replenished its supply of toilet paper for public parks. ‘We want more’: West Oahu residents...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Craftsman-style residence in Manoa and upgraded home at Destiny in Mililani Mauka
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. A rare treasure in Manoa! Enjoy the privacy of this charming 4 bedroom, 3...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash Saturday night just south of Makapu’u lighthouse left a motorcyclist in critical condition. It happened around 8 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway. HPD’s Traffic Division reported a 42-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading westbound when he lost control, veered left of the center and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguard rescues swimmers being dragged out to sea at Waikiki Beach rock wall
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘How do we fix this?’ West Oahu residents call on HPD, prosecutors to do more to crack down on crime
KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Oahu residents called on law enforcement Thursday to bolster police presence in their communities and start thinking outside of the box to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola hosted the town hall Thursday night at Kapolei Hale. She said while...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We want more’: West Oahu residents voice concerns about rising crime
Some of them will have you scratching your head about how to use them. Jamey Tucker gives us a look. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Returning trade winds to bring more rainfall and humidity for Sunday
Trade winds will gradually rebuild into Sunday, with an area of enhanced low level moisture hitching a ride. This will bring an increase in rainfall for windward areas, with a few showers spreading leeward. The moisture will also push dew points in the lower 70s, so it’s going to feel a bit sticky. Showers and humidity should decrease to more normal levels Monday through Wednesday. Another disruption in the trade wind flow may be possible later in the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains over parts of Oahu prompt flood advisory
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for Oahu as heavy rains fall over parts of the island. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect through 6:30 p.m. At about 2 p.m., radar showed heavy rains over portions of Central and Windward Oahu. Rain was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news. The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal. A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms. Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage...
hawaiinewsnow.com
He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach man is overcoming adversity with the help of Lanakila Disability Services and his own work ethic. For the past three months, 51-year-old Marvin Jack has been getting training at the Hawaiian Railway Society. “In my life, this the first time I’ve worked on the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What do you think of TMT? Submit a comment before time runs out
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is still time to submit your comments on the Thirty Meter Telescope. The National Science Foundation is going beyond legal requirements before deciding whether to help fund the Thirty Meter Telescope given the number of strong views on the project. The public is also being given...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waikiki cold case murder suspect appears in Nevada court for extradition proceedings
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki cold case murder suspect Tudor Chirila appeared in a Reno courtroom on Friday for his first extradition hearing, but declined to make a decision right away on whether he wanted to waive his right to fight the process. The 77-year-old was arrested at his Nevada home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local rowing club is set to represent Hawaii in world renowned regatta
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 10 Hawaii athletes are heading to the world’s largest two day rowing regatta in October. The ‘Head of the Charles Regatta’ is held on the banks of the Charles river in Boston and the Ikaika Hawaii Rowing team is set to represent the 808.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Father, son duo works to illuminate dreams ― and local skate parks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the last two years, Coty Tenorio has been lighting up skate parks. And it might not seem like much at first, but just one light can ignite the dreams of so many people. Every Monday and Wednesday night, Tenorio and his company EZ Skate Co. light...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Medical Examiner says the death of a city maintenance worker doesn’t appear to be caused from radiation exposure. An autopsy determined Charles Kuailani died from a hemorrhagic stroke triggered by a rare disease. But the family’s attorney says he’s not convinced and is bringing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai man charged after allegedly attacking woman with hammer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeless man was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer on Kauai. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Troy Kopps injured and threatened the woman on Sunday. In court Thursday, he pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered Kopps to stay away from the victim and three potential...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days
