Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
Where’s the center of the startup world? Depends on which VC you ask
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa on backup, to talk through the biggest headlines. We started with a look at the Figma-Adobe...
TechCrunch+ roundup: Growth activation metrics, 3 keys to Series B, pitch deck teardown
“Approximately 95.87% of iOS users drop off after day 30,” writes Martinez. “As a startup founder, how do you prevent leakage after spending significant resources to acquire people at the top of the funnel?”. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save...
Chain Reaction x Equity talk the Ethereum Merge
If you are into web3, the biggest news of the week in tech was not the massive Figma-Adobe deal. No, the leading story of the last few days — arguably even the last few weeks — has been the Ethereum Merge. The Merge, an upgrade to the Ethereum...
Adobe makes $20B bet on a collaborative future with Figma acquisition
Why go so far outside of its pricing comfort zone and pay twice as much as Figma’s most recent private valuation? The easy answer is that it’s about taking a potential rival off the market. Yes, Adobe XD is a similar product, but there could be more to this deal than simply playing defense.
TC editors weigh in: Tech, trends and controversy in the cryptoverse
The Terra ecosystem disappears in a multi-billion-dollar crash-and-burn while traditional investment firm Andreessen Horowitz closes a $4.5 billion crypto megafund. Then you have crypto’s ongoing regulatory tug-of-war against the backdrop of the Coinbase insider trading suit. It’s a lot to track and digest, and it’s why we’ve asked part...
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
General Atlantic buys out SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at about $152M vs the $215M SoftBank ponied up 2 years ago
This looks like an all-secondary round: no new investment coming in alongside the buyout. (We’re confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) “Kahoot plans to partner with General Atlantic to accelerate further growth initiatives, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint in homes, schools, and corporations,” the company said in a statement.
YC’s Michael Seibel clarifies some misconceptions about the accelerator
He has opinions on bigger batch sizes, a growing standard deal, competition, the power of venture capital and why startup founders should be prioritizing more than just a check after Demo Day. Seibel spoke to TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, co-hosted by Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm, about Y Combinator amid market...
Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
Federato raises $15M to help insurance customers manage risk
Now, Federato is raising new capital to grow the business. Emergence Capital led a $15 million Series A round in the company, which recently closed with participation from investors, including Caffeinated Capital and Pear. A portion of the cash will go toward expanding headcount, Ross told TechCrunch via email, from Federato’s current 23 employees to 50 by the end of the year.
How to create a due diligence road map for Series B investors
Now, I want to highlight how founders can tie these materials together for investors. If done well, these materials, along with various phone calls and presentations, will create the blueprint and backbone for an in-depth Series B due diligence process. This blueprint is important because someone will likely read every...
Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge
I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off
The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
Autonomous electric truck company Einride rides into Germany
Founded out of Stockholm in 2016, Einride has raised some $150 million in funding to commercialize a cab-less autonomous cargo truck, one that can be controlled remotely, if required, by human operators. It’s a notable departure from the slew of rival autonomous trucking companies out there, which are essentially retrofitting existing trucks for an autonomous world — Einride’s trucks are custom built for autonomy, with no physical space for a human driver to even sit.
Varo’s bank charter milestone, more corporate cards and BNPL under a microscope
First off, I have to say that this past week was one of the busiest fintech news weeks I have experienced in a long while. Whoa. So.much.going.on. While I couldn’t obviously cover it all, I attempted to fit as much of it as I could into this newsletter. Before...
Tencent lays off nearly all of staff at its gaming site Fanbyte
Tencent is the world’s biggest gaming company and the most valuable company in China, holding a stake in dozens of international game studios and gaming companies: Riot Games, Epic Games, Roblox, Discord, Pocket Gems, you name it. Tencent also owns WeChat, the Chinese social media superapp, as well as Tencent Music.
