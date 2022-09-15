ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
9to5Mac

Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
9to5Mac

The most minimalistic cases for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro by totallee now available

Totallee is the leading manufacturer of super-thin cases that offer everyday protection without adding bulk. Totallee is the antithesis of bulky, over-embellished cases. All of its cases are thin, stylish, and branding-free. If you just received your new iPhone 14 and are in need of a case, here are 6 reasons why a totallee case may be the perfect option for you.
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2: Here are five reasons to upgrade

AirPods Pro 2 are set to be officially released on September 23, the first update to AirPods Pro since their original release in 2019. There are a few different reasons you might want to upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2, and here are five of the top changes…
CNET

The Much-Missed Battery Icon Has Returned in iOS 16. So Why Are iPhone Users Annoyed?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
9to5Mac

Here’s how to use the full 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera

One of the biggest upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is the main lens being increased to 48MP with what Apple calls an “advanced quad-pixel sensor.” However, the camera defaults to taking 12MP images. Read on for how to use the 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera.
The Independent

Apple Store hit by problems as iPhone 14 and 14 Pro go on sale

The Apple Store has been hit by problems amid the release of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.The new phones were revealed on Wednesday and opened for pre-orders today. The first phones will arrive on Friday.Apple encouraged users to pre-order those devices through its online store as well as its app. But as pre-orders opened on Friday, users were hit by a flurry of technical problems.Customers complained they were unable to load pages or add the new phones to their baskets. Others saw error pages.Those affected were advised to keep refreshing the pages, or to shut the app...
9to5Mac

Poll: What’s the best iPhone 14 Pro feature?

With the iPhone 14 Pro just out for customers across the world, several people are already taking advantage of this new device. The iPhone 14 series introduces notable upgrades with some features being available for the first time. With that in mind, what’s the best iPhone 14 Pro function in your opinion?
9to5Mac

Protect your iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max with these rugged SUPCASE and i-Blason cases

IPhone 14 is officially here, and today we’re highlighting two excellent case lines to protect your investment. SUPCASE UB Pro and UB Pro Mag offer 360 degree protection with a drop test rating to give you peace of mind. i-Blason, a SUPCASE sister brand, offers the similarly ready-for-impact Armorbox and Ares case options for your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read on to learn more and see which case is best for you.
The Independent

iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates

Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors

According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
