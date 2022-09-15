ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Looking Back ... The Last 100 Years

By Donna Williams
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

Do you recognize the man in this photograph? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, to let us know and include your name and town, or email us at

standardnews@ncweeklies.com

or post your information on our Facebook page. Linda Rouse from Snow Hill called to identify the woman in the Sept 8 Looking Back. She is Annabelle Morris. Byron Highland said the officer in the in Sept. 1 Looking Back is James Tripp being sworn to the Farmville Police Department by Magistrate Jimmy Cowan. Others in the photo are, from left, Ginny Childress, Dorothy Tripp, Wilbur Barber and Chief Ron Cooper.{/div}{/div} {div dir=”auto”} {/div}

The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

