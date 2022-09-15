Cool, spotty fog tonight; Heating up this weekend
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Spotty fog tonight
- Heating up through weekend
- Rain returns by Monday
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable this evening with temperatures falling through the 70s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. Overnight, skies remain clear, but some patchy fog may develop by morning. Temperatures will drop to a low in the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: A cool morning in the 50s with some patchy fog possible. Becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.
SATURDAY: Another dry day for Saturday. Hot and sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s again and a bit more humid. A few showers or storms are possible Sunday night.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm on Monday with a high in the middle 80s. A few more showers are possible, mainly into the evening.
TUESDAY: Very warm, muggy, and dry Tuesday. Highs in the middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY: A hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0