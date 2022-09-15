Cool, spotty fog tonight; Heating up this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Spotty fog tonight

Heating up through weekend

Rain returns by Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable this evening with temperatures falling through the 70s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. Overnight, skies remain clear, but some patchy fog may develop by morning. Temperatures will drop to a low in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: A cool morning in the 50s with some patchy fog possible. Becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Another dry day for Saturday. Hot and sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s again and a bit more humid. A few showers or storms are possible Sunday night.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm on Monday with a high in the middle 80s. A few more showers are possible, mainly into the evening.

TUESDAY: Very warm, muggy, and dry Tuesday. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s.

