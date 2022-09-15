Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline comes up just short against Northwood; Haughton, Plain Dealing fall
For the second week in a row, the Airline Vikings put themselves in position to win in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Vikings, for the second week in a row it didn’t happen. Northwood broke a 28-28 tie with a touchdown with just over five minutes left to...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton takes Newman to the wire before falling 54-52
After he and his Tigers got back to Benton following a long bus ride from New Orleans early Saturday morning, Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore finally fell asleep around 6 o’clock. It’s really a wonder he could sleep at all after the Tigers’ 54-52 loss to Isidore Newman at...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier, Parkway coaches experience special moment before Panthers’ victory
The best moment of Friday’s game between Bossier and Parkway at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium wasn’t during the game. And as good as the pregame homecoming festivities were with the court, including basketball superstar and queen Mikaylah Williams, making their way around the track in convertibles, it wasn’t that.
Fever Game of the Week: Longview now 4-0 after taking down Lufkin on the road
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are still undefeated after a Week 4 road win over the Lukfin Panthers for our Fever Game of the Week. The final score was: 56-7 Next week, Longview will host Lancaster, while Lufkin head to Forney to play.
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Airline, Benton notch second district victories
The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-I matches Thursday night. Airline defeated Haughton in four sets in a hard-fought match at Haughton. Benton downed Captain Shreve 25-18, 25-10, 25-21 at Benton. At Haughton, Airline led 17-10 in the first set. Haughton then won 11 of the...
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Haynesville High School
HAYNESVILLE, La. - As we kick off week four of Friday Football Fever, Rick Rowe gives us another example of the Spirit of the Game. This week, Rick travels to Haynesville to see how folks there gear up for game night. Be sure and join us each Friday night at...
KTAL
Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant Scores & Highlights: Week 4
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week four of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we had big pre-district matchups and exciting highlights. Check below for scores from your favorite team!. Louisiana. Cpt. Shreve 31, Union Parish 21. Bossier 0, Parkway 49. Airline 28,...
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KTBS
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
bossierpress.com
A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
inforney.com
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
KTAL
When does it cool off for good?
The summer of 2022 ended up being one of the hottest summers on record. For records dating all the way back to the 1870s, this ended up being the fourth hottest. Recently, we have seen lots of rain and cooler temperatures. Earlier this week, Shreveport dropped into the 50s for the first time since May. Unfortunately, we are not quite done with the summer heat as most of the next few weeks will see highs in the 90s. That may make you wonder when will we cool off for good.
KTAL
1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened around 7 a.m near the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Vera Street. An SUV and a passenger car collided head-on. The other vehicle was...
westcentralsbest.com
Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
ktoy1047.com
Animal ordinance goes into effect this week
The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating suspects who...
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
KTAL
Shreveport: 3 women injured, 2 critically, in late-night shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women are fighting for their lives, while one is expected to recover after a Saturday night shooting. Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the 600 block of West 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
