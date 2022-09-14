The Rings of Power Controversy: Why Some Viewers Are Upset About Race and Gender in This Fantasy Series

Small town, big drama! It turns out, fans can’t get enough of the hit Netflix show Virgin River, which follows the story of L.A.-based nurse Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who takes a job in the small, picturesque town of Virgin River in Northern California to start fresh after the tragic death of her husband and subsequent miscarriage. But what should have been a simpler, quieter life is upended by all sorts of drama with the local townspeople, her new job and especially her new crush, brooding local bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson.) The series, based on the romance novels by Robyn Carr, has been a surprise smash hit for the streaming giant—Virgin River Season 4 even knocked Stranger Things out of the top spot the week it was released in July and has seen 2.64 billion minutes viewed across all 42 episodes. It’s also found its way on tons of best TV show charts, and many consider it to be one of the best doctor shows on air right now. Though Season 4 only dropped a few weeks ago, production is already underway for Virgin River Season 5—and we’ve got the inside track on what to expect next from Mel and the gang!

