The Rings of Power Controversy: Why Some Viewers Are Upset About Race and Gender in This Fantasy Series

Here’s What to Expect from Season 5 of Virgin River
Small town, big drama! It turns out, fans can’t get enough of the hit Netflix show Virgin River, which follows the story of L.A.-based nurse Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who takes a job in the small, picturesque town of Virgin River in Northern California to start fresh after the tragic death of her husband and subsequent miscarriage. But what should have been a simpler, quieter life is upended by all sorts of drama with the local townspeople, her new job and especially her new crush, brooding local bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson.) The series, based on the romance novels by Robyn Carr, has been a surprise smash hit for the streaming giant—Virgin River Season 4 even knocked Stranger Things out of the top spot the week it was released in July and has seen 2.64 billion minutes viewed across all 42 episodes. It’s also found its way on tons of best TV show charts, and many consider it to be one of the best doctor shows on air right now. Though Season 4 only dropped a few weeks ago, production is already underway for Virgin River Season 5—and we’ve got the inside track on what to expect next from Mel and the gang!
The Princess: What You Need to Know About the New Princess Diana Documentary
It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the tragic death of Princess Diana, who alongside boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed suffered fatal injuries during a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. The princess, just 36 at the time, left behind her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were 15 and 12. In the decades since, there’s been no shortage of books, documentaries, films and drama series (The Crown, anyone?) depicting the highs and lows of the ill-fated royal. But the latest Princess Diana documentary, now airing on HBO Max, is the first to show her life completely through the lens of the media.
Here’s Everything We Know About Manifest Season 4—Including Key Details from the Trailer
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Sometimes all you need is a second chance. And a whole lot...
