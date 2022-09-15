ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Sept. 16 chart alert - Price pause late this week

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Friday. Price action is quieter,...
Bitcoin may be in a large pullback within a bullish correction 9/16/22

On a higher timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish trend. I warned the selloff should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355—we have seen $50,830 of this. The trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $44,760 of the pressure warned about below. We held exhaustion on a bullish correction of the move down at $59,545 and rolled over $41,020. We have come off $32,480 from the $51,005 close. These are ON HOLD.
Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday, filed a request for sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to generate liquidity to fund its operations. The New Jersey-based company intends to sell their current and any future stablecoins it may receive, as needed, to fund...
SEC Chair Gensler suggests Ethereum's move to PoS makes it a security

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a talk given on Thursday, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler suggested that tokens and...
