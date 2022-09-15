Camerimage to Honor Music Video Director Hype Williams, Creator of Clips With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary
The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
SFGate
Trina McGee Was Told the ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Didn’t Want Her in Series Finale, Recalls Being Asked to ‘Turn Down’ Her ‘Black Meter’
Another “Boy Meets World” mystery was solved during a recent episode of the rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World.” Trina McGee, who portrayed Angela Moore during the final three seasons of the sitcom, revealed why she wasn’t part of the series finale. “This is some ground...
Comments / 0