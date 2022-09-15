ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Temperatures rise today and keep on rising through the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Today starts a warming trend taking us away from the comfortable, fall-like temperatures of last week to highs as much as 10 degrees above average. The start of fall this year feels a lot more like summer. Highs this afternoon reach the low-to-mid 80s which is just a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

The first sunny weekend in a while leads into a sunny work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Our strong high pressure keeps us nice and clear this weekend. The string of rainy weekends finally breaks so try to enjoy this calm weather while we have it. Sunshine is consistent well into next week, but a warmup is on the way. Sunday’s temperatures are...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Go Cross Cyclocross Race expected to bring hundreds of people to Roanoke over the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people from across the world are riding into Roanoke this weekend for the Go Cross Cyclocross Race. “If you think of it like a mixture of NASCAR and steeplechase for those who don’t know. What that means is we have athletes coming from all over the world, these are pro-elite riders. And we also have a ton of amateurs, local, regional amateurs, and people traveling from all over the country,” said event manager, Kait Pedigo.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Lexington, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Glenvar wins second straight contest

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Class 2 power with a brutal early schedule. Glenvar got on track last week by taking out the undefeated Cave Spring. And this week was no different – Glenvar beat out Hidden Valley 52-14.
SALEM, VA
franchising.com

Marco’s Pizza® Signs Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring Seven Stores to Roanoke and Lynchburg Virginia

Existing Multi-Unit Franchisees Seize Open Market Potential in Southwest Virginia While Expanding Statewide Reach. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROANOKE, Virginia - Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring seven new stores to the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas of Virginia over the next two and a half years. Multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees continues to lead Marco’s overall growth strategy, as the brand recently hit both development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Last Stand#Tech#Vmi#Tropical Storm Fiona
WSLS

Salem beats out the Northside Vikings

SALEM, Va. – Met by a shark in the stands, Northside arrived at the Salem field ready to battle for the win. Salem was determined to make Friday night victorious with a win at home, though, and that determination showed. Salem was victorious over the Northside Vikings 55-14.
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Liberty hangs tight with #19 Wake Forest, loses by one point

WINSTON SALEM, NC – Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Cornell builds lead then fights off VMI for 28-22 win

LEXINGTON, Va. – Jameson Wang threw two touchdowns — both to William Enneking — and Cornell held off VMI’s late rally for a 28-22 win on Saturday in the Big Red’s season opener. Cornell built a 21-2 lead at halftime and extended the margin to...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – You can celebrate Roanoke’s African American culture this weekend in the Star City. The 32nd Annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday. The festival is free from 1 to 5 p.m., and there will be music, food, shopping, and more. Then,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia survives ODU with last second field goal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 16-14 win over Old Dominion at Scott Stadium. The two teams combined for over 8000 yards of offense--the Cavaliers racking up 513 alone. Virginia had the momentum for much of the first half, jumping out...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy