WSLS
Temperatures rise today and keep on rising through the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Today starts a warming trend taking us away from the comfortable, fall-like temperatures of last week to highs as much as 10 degrees above average. The start of fall this year feels a lot more like summer. Highs this afternoon reach the low-to-mid 80s which is just a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
WSLS
The first sunny weekend in a while leads into a sunny work week
ROANOKE, Va. – Our strong high pressure keeps us nice and clear this weekend. The string of rainy weekends finally breaks so try to enjoy this calm weather while we have it. Sunshine is consistent well into next week, but a warmup is on the way. Sunday’s temperatures are...
WSLS
Go Cross Cyclocross Race expected to bring hundreds of people to Roanoke over the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people from across the world are riding into Roanoke this weekend for the Go Cross Cyclocross Race. “If you think of it like a mixture of NASCAR and steeplechase for those who don’t know. What that means is we have athletes coming from all over the world, these are pro-elite riders. And we also have a ton of amateurs, local, regional amateurs, and people traveling from all over the country,” said event manager, Kait Pedigo.
WSLS
Heritage defeats E.C. Glass during rivalry game, 12-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A rivalry game that started out scoreless ended in a victory. Heritage went on to get the 12-0 victory over E.C. Glass.
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
WSLS
Glenvar wins second straight contest
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Class 2 power with a brutal early schedule. Glenvar got on track last week by taking out the undefeated Cave Spring. And this week was no different – Glenvar beat out Hidden Valley 52-14.
WSLS
Eastern Montgomery Mustangs squeeze by, win against the Auburn Eagles
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Auburn took a drive over to East Mont to face off on Friday. With an early step forward, E. Mont began their momentum that drove to a win. The game’s final score was 20-13, Eastern Montgomery wins.
franchising.com
Marco’s Pizza® Signs Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring Seven Stores to Roanoke and Lynchburg Virginia
Existing Multi-Unit Franchisees Seize Open Market Potential in Southwest Virginia While Expanding Statewide Reach. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROANOKE, Virginia - Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring seven new stores to the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas of Virginia over the next two and a half years. Multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees continues to lead Marco’s overall growth strategy, as the brand recently hit both development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
WSLS
Salem beats out the Northside Vikings
SALEM, Va. – Met by a shark in the stands, Northside arrived at the Salem field ready to battle for the win. Salem was determined to make Friday night victorious with a win at home, though, and that determination showed. Salem was victorious over the Northside Vikings 55-14.
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Rockbridge County vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton hosts Rockbridge County in week four.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
WSLS
Liberty hangs tight with #19 Wake Forest, loses by one point
WINSTON SALEM, NC – Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts...
WSLS
Botetourt County’s Most Famous Son: Norvel Lee’s story living on through historical marker
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Norvel Ray Lee’s legacy and story is carrying on as a historical marker was revealed in the place he grew up. Lee’s story is often not told to people living in Botetourt County. Even some of the leaders in the county like Supervisor Steve Clinton had not even heard of the man until recently.
WSLS
Omni Homestead Resort taking yearly campaign to new heights for Hunger Action Month
BATH COUNTY, Va. – The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs is making a push to take a year-long campaign to the next level ... by a hot air balloon. The resort took to the skies to advocate for guests and locals to participate in Hunger Action Month throughout September.
WSLS
Cornell builds lead then fights off VMI for 28-22 win
LEXINGTON, Va. – Jameson Wang threw two touchdowns — both to William Enneking — and Cornell held off VMI’s late rally for a 28-22 win on Saturday in the Big Red’s season opener. Cornell built a 21-2 lead at halftime and extended the margin to...
WSLS
Lord Botetourt charges on, victorious against Appomattox Co.
BOTETOURT, Va. – A game with little wiggle room while looking to avenge a loss from last year. After a lead of 3 points by Appomattox, LB fired back. Rolling in with score after score, and with a defense that held up, LB won 35-3.
WSLS
Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – You can celebrate Roanoke’s African American culture this weekend in the Star City. The 32nd Annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday. The festival is free from 1 to 5 p.m., and there will be music, food, shopping, and more. Then,...
WSLS
Liberty Christian Academy shuts out Rustburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Another battle of undefeated teams. The Bulldogs didn’t come out to play. LCA took the win over Rustburg 56-6.
WSLS
Virginia survives ODU with last second field goal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 16-14 win over Old Dominion at Scott Stadium. The two teams combined for over 8000 yards of offense--the Cavaliers racking up 513 alone. Virginia had the momentum for much of the first half, jumping out...
