ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people from across the world are riding into Roanoke this weekend for the Go Cross Cyclocross Race. “If you think of it like a mixture of NASCAR and steeplechase for those who don’t know. What that means is we have athletes coming from all over the world, these are pro-elite riders. And we also have a ton of amateurs, local, regional amateurs, and people traveling from all over the country,” said event manager, Kait Pedigo.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO