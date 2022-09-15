Read full article on original website
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
realestatedaily-news.com
Five-Unit Apartment Building in Phoenix Sells for $3.2 Million / $640,000 per unit
– Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Elegance at Arcadia, a five-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. The asset sold for $3,200,000 ($640,000 per unit). “Primely located in the...
oucampus.org
3520 W Dunlap Ave Unit 196
This is a unique 2 bed 2 bath, or 2 bed + den or office option depending on your needs. All new flooring, paint, all new kitchen, bathrooms, and appliances. Come by and see it today. Inside of a gated community, it's a nice condo unit for a couple or...
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Leasing to begin soon at new affordable housing community in West Valley
PHOENIX — Leasing will begin soon at a new affordable housing community in the West Valley that is finishing up construction. Cabana Bullard, located at Van Buren Street and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, will have 336 available units and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills
MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
IDA on McKinley is the Tallest Shipping Container Apartment Complex in the U.S.
The new six-story housing project IDA on McKinley in Downtown Phoenix is paving the way to sustainable living by utilizing old shipping containers and other eco-friendly features. Located at McKinley and Third streets, the top five stories of the complex are built with 66 used and repurposed shipping containers, each...
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 09-16-22
1. eegee’s has broken ground on its second Mesa location. The new restaurant at Southern and Country Club is expected to open in the spring. 2. Work has begun at Sight Logistics Park in Tempe with the demolition of an existing office building on the Harl Avenue site. Completion is expected in Q3 2023.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (09/18)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HonorHealth Jobs is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.
AZFamily
Phoenix real estate seeing shift from sellers market to buyers market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a new home? While prices have been sky-high for the past few months across the Valley, the market is cooling off and some homes are selling for less than what’s listed. That’s according to the latest Phoenix metro housing data from RE/MAX...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
kjzz.org
AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow
A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
Phoenix New Times
He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America
When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Date: Sept. 16-25 Address: Queen Creek Olive Mill - 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. https://visitqueencreekaz.com/events-calendar/garlic-festival/. "Mexico in a Bottle comes to Phoenix for an afternoon of mezcal, Mexican craft spirits, food, art, music and more!. "What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of...
Scottsdale using new cameras to improve traffic safety
The City of Scottsdale is activating new camera technology at Scottsdale Rd. and Camelback. It plans to track everything that passes by, with a goal of making safety improvements later on.
Official: Phoenix group home did not have proper permit
Two weeks after a Phoenix group home shooting, city leaders say the facility was not registered correctly.
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
