Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State claims another victory at Auburn, winning 41-12
On the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State claimed a 41-12 victory at Auburn, defeating the Tigers for the second year in a row. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk more about the Nittany Lions’ strong performance at Auburn and how it “checked all the boxes” in regards to questions they had before the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football moves up to No. 14 following win at Auburn
In its first week ranked this season, Penn State shattered expectations, downing Auburn 41-12 in the historic Jordan-Hare Stadium. As they return home for their Week 4 meeting with Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will sport a new place in the AP Poll, now ranked at No. 14. With formerly-No.11...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football able to run the ball, even when it’s obvious, in dominant win over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State set up for first-and-10 just short of the navy blue and orange Auburn logo at midfield Saturday evening, boasting a 31-12 lead over the Tigers with a little more than 12 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. Every person in Jordan-Hare Stadium,...
Digital Collegian
Influx of sacks, turnovers propel Penn State football defense to strong showing against Auburn
Walking into an orange-filled Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State walked out with a win, and a major contributor was James Franklin’s “drive killers.”. Before the Nittany Lions squared off with Auburn, Franklin said at Wednesday’s practice his team needed to have more meaning of said drive killers, which equate to sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Game grades | Penn State football rolls the Auburn in near-perfect performance
Offense: A- Penn State scored on six of its nine drives against a stout Auburn defense, before taking the starters out, but penalties on the offensive line haunted the Nittany Lions all game. Like its Ohio matchup, the blue and white’s run game showed up behind freshman running back Nick...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Brenton Strange soaking up role as lead tight end after big game at Auburn
Penn State tight end Brenton Strange is the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver through the first three games. After a six-reception, 80-yard performance against Auburn, he’s tallied nine receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown through Week 3. Strange has been the initiator on some of Penn State’s explosive plays, including his 67-yard rumble seconds before halftime in the season opener against Purdue. Strange’s 169 yards are already 75% of his 2021 total of 225 yards.
Digital Collegian
“I feel like we delivered” | Penn State football’s run defense, pass rush come alive against Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Questions are meant to be answered, and that’s just what Penn State’s defense did in its 41-12 victory over Auburn. With a Tiger rushing attack viewed as one of the best in the country, some expected the Nittany Lions to get run over, especially given their struggles at middle linebacker over the first two games of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State works to draw in conference season-opening match against Indiana on road
As the No. 8 team in the nation, Penn State entered its Big Ten opener against Indiana with a big blue target on its back. The Nittany Lion offense couldn’t find its finishing in Bloomington, Indiana, as the Hoosiers forced a 0-0 draw. Through their first seven games, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey dominates Cornell, wins 5th straight contest on road
Penn State kept the good times rolling with its fifth win in a row. The Nittany Lions beat Cornell 3-0 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday to improve to 6-1 on the season. Fresh off a 2-1 victory over No. 7 Michigan, the Nittany Lions stayed in Ann Arbor to square off against 2-1 Cornell.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football has ‘a lot on the line’ in Week 3 matchup against Auburn | The 1-0 Podcast
Leading into the Week 3 matchup against Auburn, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph share their thoughts on the importance of this game for Penn State football’s momentum this season. The duo also discuss the Nittany Lions’ defensive line, which hasn’t encountered any rush-heavy...
Digital Collegian
‘Foot on the gas 24/7’ | Penn State women’s volleyball closes out nonconference slate 11-0, keeps pushing forward
With nonconference play over, Penn State remains perfect with an unblemished 11-0 record. With another 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions were untouched in every match, going 9-0 against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina. For the blue and white, the nonconference games have fully prepared the team for...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer defeats Wisconsin in 10th annual Mack Brady match
Penn State faced quite the competition Friday night against Wisonsin. The Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Badgers, but they definitely had to put up a fight to get there. This was an important match for the Nittany Lions, as it was the 10th annual Mack Brady match which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Analysis | The state of Penn State women’s soccer following its nonconference games
After a close victory against Liberty on Sept. 8, the Nittany Lions have 10 days off before heading on the road again to play Indiana. Penn State was hammered after playing three games in less than seven days, despite winning two of the three. The Nittany Lions have looked impressive...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball uses strong defensive performance to set up players on front line
For championship teams to develop, it takes a full team effort with everyone contributing to wins. Penn State opened its weekend strong as it extended its record to 9-0 Friday night with a sweep of Howard. It was all the blue and white against the Bison as it dominated on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball makes quick work of Howard, secures sweep to move to 9-0 on season
Nine straight wins to start a head coaching career is not easy to accomplish, but that’s exactly what Katie Schumacher-Cawley just did. No. 11 Penn State kept its hot streak rolling, taking down Howard in a 3-0 sweep in its first match of the weekend. History repeated itself, as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer wins Big Ten opener with rallied support from ‘Park Avenue Army’
In its Big Ten season opener, Penn State men’s soccer claims a 1-0 win from Wisconsin. With another win under their belt, the Nittany Lions will have a bit of confidence heading into their next Big Ten matchup against Maryland on Tuesday. The blue and white appreciates its support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey places 5 current student-athletes on NFHCA watch list
Five Penn Staters have been named to NFHCA watch list for their outstanding play. Junior Sophia Gladieux, senior Elena Vos, graduate student Grace Wallis, senior Jemma Punch and senior Mackenzie Allessie were all nominated. 254 collegiate athletes have been named to the NFHCA watch list. The NFHCA All-American and All-Region...
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Student Farm showcases student harvests at 7th annual Harvest Fest
This year marked the seventh annual Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm Harvest Fest in Centre County. The annual event is hosted in the fall as it serves as a celebration of students’ efforts on the farm, and the event shares their crops and other goods with the local community.
Digital Collegian
State College community gathers for fundraising fun at annual Food Truck Fiesta
On Friday evening, community members flooded South Fraser Street as food trucks lined up and musical melodies filled the air for the annual Food Truck Fiesta. “The Food Truck Fiesta is a gigantic community event that is based around benefiting THON,” Nicole Kopko, fundraising outreach for Apollo, said. Apollo,...
Comments / 0