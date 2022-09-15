ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up night sky

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CEnj_0hwBR2qT00

There have been more than 200 reports of a mysterious “fireball” crossing the night sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of a fireball being spotted at about 9pm on Thursday.

The network said it is “investigating to ascertain what the object was – meteor or space debris”, adding that most reports had come from Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Danny Nell, 21, was walking his dog in Johnstone, just west of Paisley and Glasgow, when he saw the fireball.

“I was walking my dog and it was strangely enough 10pm on the dot, and I just saw the flash in the sky and pulled out my phone and recorded it,” the Glasgow resident told the PA news agency.

“I thought it may be a firework at first because there was a lot of Scottish football on but quickly realised it wasn’t and just grabbed my phone to see if I could catch it.”

Steve Owens, astronomer and science communicator at the Glasgow Science Centre, saw the fireball as it passed over Scotland on Wednesday evening.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It was incredible. I was sitting in my living room at exactly 10 o’clock last night and saw out of the window, due south, this brilliant fireball, this meteor streaking across the sky, and I could tell that it was something special because I could see through broken cloud.

“It wasn’t perfectly visible; I could see that it was fragmenting, breaking apart, there were little bits coming off it.

“And normally, if you see a meteor or a shooting star, they are just tiny little streaks of light, they last for a fraction of a second, This one was streaking across the sky for at least 10 seconds – probably longer than that – and it travelled from due south all the way across to the west, so it was a pretty incredible sight.”

He said it is possible it could have landed but added it is “highly unlikely” it landed in Scotland.

It’s certainly not impossible that it landed - finding it will be the challenge

He said: “Normally these tiny little streaks of light, these little shooting stars, they all burn up and everything just vanishes and evaporates in the atmosphere, but the thing last night was bigger than a little bit of dust.

“The one last night might have been the size of a golf ball or maybe a cricket ball, maybe bigger than that, so it’s certainly not impossible that bits could have landed.

“It looked like it was travelling a fair distance, as these things do, and it was fairly flat across the sky as I saw it.

“The UK Meteor Network, which has had hundreds of reports from around Scotland and further afield, is going to be able to triangulate all of those reports to work out its trajectory.

“It looked to me like it was heading… it was certainly heading towards the west and, given that people in Northern Ireland were reporting seeing it, it could well have passed over land and ended up in the Atlantic, but it’s certainly not impossible that it landed – finding it will be the challenge.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
newschain

What the papers say – September 16

As the working week draws to a close the newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning and the lead up to the Queen’s funeral. The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Mail carry comments made by the Prince of Wales to one mourner at Sandringham House in Norfolk, in which he said walking behind the Queen’s coffin to the lying in state was difficult and reminded him of the funeral for his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Sky#Lights Up#Space Debris#The Fireball#The Uk Meteor Network#Scottish#Bbc Radio Scotland
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.
U.K.
newschain

King thanks nation for ‘support and comfort’ as unseen image of Queen released

The King has thanked the nation for the outpouring of support and warmth his family has received as a touching image of the Queen was released in tribute. Charles’s praise came as it emerged Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the Queen’s state funeral, mourning their great-grandmother with more than 2,000 others at Westminster Abbey.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the Gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral. Crowds of mourners are expected to flock to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
U.K.
newschain

Dock workers in Liverpool to begin two-week strike

Hundreds of dock workers will launch a two-week strike from Monday in a dispute over pay, continuing industrial unrest which has hit several sectors over the summer. Members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool will walk out from Monday evening, hours after the Queen’s funeral. The Peel Ports...
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
newschain

Outbox edged out in thrilling finish at Bro Park

Hambleton Racing Syndicate were narrowly denied a treble at Bro Park in Sweden when the Pat Cosgrave-ridden Hard One To Please got up in the final stride to beat Outbox in the Stockholm Cup International. Having earlier tasted success over hurdles with Al Zaraqaan and then with the two-year-old Manitou,...
SPORTS
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy