Dupilumab Eases Atopic Dermatitis in Children Younger Than 6 Years
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For children younger than 6 years, dupilumab significantly improves signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis, according to a study published in the Sept. 17 issue of The Lancet. Amy S. Paller, M.D., from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago,...
Bedaquiline-Pretomanid-Linezolid Regimens Compared for XDR TB
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with extensively drug-resistant (XDR) tuberculosis, the overall risk-benefit ratio seems to favor patients receiving the bedaquiline-pretomanid-linezolid regimen with linezolid at a dose of 600 mg for 26 weeks, according to a study published in the Sept. 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Odds of Poor Vision Increased for Black, Mexican, Low-Income Teens
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adolescent children who are Black, Mexican, low-income, or non-U.S. citizens are more likely to report poor subjective visual function and worse performance on visual acuity testing, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Jean Adomfeh, M.B.A., from Boston Children's...
