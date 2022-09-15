FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with extensively drug-resistant (XDR) tuberculosis, the overall risk-benefit ratio seems to favor patients receiving the bedaquiline-pretomanid-linezolid regimen with linezolid at a dose of 600 mg for 26 weeks, according to a study published in the Sept. 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO