Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Finebaum chimes in on Bryan Harsin's tenure at Auburn
Here's what Paul Finebaum thought about Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.
Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush had no choice but to smile as he embraced offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the winning kick for the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott’s backup now has a 2-0 career record filling in, with winning drives on his final possession both times. That was enough to let the emotion flow for the normally stoic Rush, at least for a few moments. “It’s actually exciting to see him be excited after he won a game,” coach Mike McCarthy after a 20-17 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. “To get a charge out of it because he is so, so consistent.” Rush led the drive to Brett Maher’s 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the Cowboys held on after losing a two-touchdown halftime lead.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Sean McVay says Rams' late-game mistakes are 'all very correctable things'
No team will complain about winning a game in the NFL. It’s not an easy thing to do, and the Rams know that well from the dark days of the decade before Sean McVay arrived. But you’d much rather win comfortably than by a narrow margin the way the Rams did on Sunday.
NFL・
Comments / 0