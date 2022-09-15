Read full article on original website
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Earns Unanimous Decision Victory Against Gennadiy Golovkin
A number of high-level fights have allowed the sport of boxing to thrive in 2022. Shakur Stevenson dominated Oscar Valdez to unify super featherweight titles. Katie Taylor eeked out a close decision against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. Even Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have made noise with their second heavyweight clash. Not to mention, Jermell Charlo, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Errol Spence Jr. have also stepped inside the square circle of truth this year. While each of those fighters has provided top-tier action, no fight has crossed over to the mainstream quite like the third chapter of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin saga.
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
‘Everybody knows’ – Canelo Alvarez reveals what opponent he wants to fight next after Gennady Golovkin trilogy win
CANELO ALVAREZ only has one man on his mind after settling the score with Gennady Golovkin once and for all. The Mexican scored the most convincing win of his trilogy series with GGG, beating the Kazakh by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It followed after a contentious draw in 2017...
Boxing Scene
Team Bivol: If Canelo Loses To Golovkin, We're Not Fighting In The Rematch With Him, Either
The next six weeks will see Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol head in vastly different directions. Whether their roads will once again intersect could depend on the performances in their next respective outings. Guadalajara’s Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) will face longtime rival Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in their long-discussed...
Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul
UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Spence: 'He Hasn't Fought Athletic, Crafty, Fast-Twitch [Fighters]'
Errol Spence Jr. may have a legitimate claim to being the best welterweight in the world, but for Keith Thurman, the Texan is sorely unproven in a few regards. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Spence, Thurman said in a recent interview, has never fought a fighter with the combination of intelligence...
Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE RESULTS: Stream, TV channel as Alvarez faces Golovkin in Las Vegas – latest updates
CANELO ALVAREZ takes on Gennady Golovkin tonight for the third time at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The first bout ended in a draw, the second in an Alvarez win, and tonight, Golovkin will be looking to settle the score in style. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH...
Canelo Alvarez admits he ‘scared’ himself with vicious knockout of Amir Khan
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has admitted that he was ‘scared’ by his own knockout of Amir Khan six years ago.Canelo and Khan went head to head at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in May 2016, as the Mexican defended the WBC middleweight title against the Briton.Canelo, 32, won the bout with a vicious knockout, flooring Khan with an overhand right with 30 seconds left in the sixth round. Khan collapsed to the canvas in sickening fashion, with referee Kenny Bayless quickly waving off the fight as the now-35-year-old stared up at the ceiling vacantly.“With Amir Khan, he scared me a little,...
Boxing Scene
Canelo vs. Golovkin Trilogy: CompuBox Punch Stats
In their second fight in 2018, Gennadiy Golovkin threw 879 punches and landed 234. Canelo Alvarez threw 622 and landed 202. In the trilogy fight, Golovkin threw 521 and landed 120. Canelo threw 487 and landed 130. Golovkin landed 29 more jabs than Canelo, and Canelo landed 39 more power...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
Boxing Scene
Zepeda-Prograis: WBC Awaits Signed Contracts With Date, Location For Title Fight As Deadline Looms
Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis eagerly await confirmation on a date for their vacant WBC junior welterweight title fight. Joining them in the holding pattern is the sanctioning body who ordered the fight and is now demanding answers on when it will take place. MarvNation Promotions is officially on the...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Fight Was a F----n' Dud; GGG Old As F---, Canelo Can't Hold Hopkins' Jockstrap
Oscar De La Hoya was underwhelmed by the final act of the trilogy in which he once played a significant role. The Hall of Fame former six-division titlist and head of Golden Boy Promotions entered fight week with the hope that the third fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin would be as memorable as the previous two entries. The end result of their DAZN Pay-Per-View main event saw Alvarez take a lopsided unanimous decision over twelve rounds largely devoid of drama Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Jermall Charlo's Trainer is Still Hoping For Golovkin vs. Charlo Unification
Spending the better part of his 2022 schedule sequestered on the sidelines wasn't exactly in the plans for Jermall Charlo. The WBC middleweight belt holder and former two-division champion, was originally scheduled to return to the ring this past June, in a homecoming bout against Maciej Sulecki. Yet, in the...
Boxing Scene
Jose Benavidez Sr. Rooting For GGG Against Canelo, Hoping GGG Gives David Benavidez A Title Shot
Jose Benavidez Sr. has officially landed in Las Vegas and fully plans on attending the third installment between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin this upcoming weekend. With 24 rounds and two highly controversial decisions, neither man feels completely satisfied with the way things have ultimately played out. In what appears to be the final meeting between them, fans and media members have flooded Sin City in an effort to observe these Hall of Fame fighters lock horns once more.
Boxing Scene
Wilder on Joshua: 'They Made Anthony Joshua … They Gave Him Everything'
For Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua is as synthetic as they get. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former WBC heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, suggested in a recent interview that he believes the achievements in the career of London’s Joshua have largely been manufactured, saying, in essence, that there is more hype than substance to Joshua’s name. In the interview, Wilder repeatedly said that Joshua’s backers had “given him everything.”
Boxing Scene
Video: Canelo Alvarez Discusses Win Over Golovkin, The Future
Video by Ryan Burton - Canelo Alvarez Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I'm In My Prime Right Now; That's Gonna Be The Difference Against Golovkin
LAS VEGAS – If Canelo Alvarez actually considers Gennadiy Golovkin a faded, 40-year-old shell of what his rival once was, it wouldn’t behoove the Mexican legend to point that out while he is trying to boost pay-per-view and ticket sales for their third showdown. Alvarez has instead stated...
'I'm still a champion!' Gennady Golovkin shuts down retirement talk after defeat to Canelo Alvarez as 40-year-old insists 'the fire still burns within' and reminds fans he still holds three middleweight belts
Gennady Golovkin shut down retirement talk and insisted 'I am still a champion' after losing his trilogy fight to Canelo Alvarez. The 40-year-old looked every bit his age at times during Saturday night's super-middleweight contest in Las Vegas as Canelo won by unanimous decision. Indeed, the judges' final scorecards of...
BoxingNews24.com
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
