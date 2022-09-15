SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.

