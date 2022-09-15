Read full article on original website
Related
Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are conducting burnouts to rob the 93,427-acre Cedar Creek Fire of fuel to advance, though that also has contributed to the heavy smoke keeping some areas of the High Desert at unhealthy air quality levels. The post Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke appeared first on KTVZ.
corvallisclinic.com
Food Assistance Programs
Oregon food stamp offices handle the application process for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. Find office locations here: https://www.foodstampsoffices.com/state/or.html. Apply online here: https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx. Double Up Food Bucks Oregon—gives you up to $20 extra SNAP benefits when you buy produce at participating farmer’s markets or stores.
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klcc.org
Hundreds get Omicron booster shot at LCPH's walk-in clinic ahead of the weekend
Today (9/16) was a particularly busy day for staff working Lane County Public Health's walk-in clinic at the Valley River Center. Some people waited up to two hours to get the Omicron COVID booster shot that became available earlier this week. KLCC's Brian Bull was there and had this report from the scene:
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
kezi.com
As fire danger lessens, Douglas County forests relax use restrictions
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As temperatures temporarily cool off and several wildfires are put out in Douglas County forests, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has relaxed the strictness of public use restrictions in forestlands. Effective Friday, September 16, public restriction levels will change from extreme to moderate strictness in all private,...
klcc.org
Holiday Farm Fire salvage becomes sore spot as Weyerhaeuser strike goes into third day
One of the strike sites for Oregon is Weyerhaeuser’s Timberland Main Office on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. This morning, roughly a dozen picketers were there, as the third day of the strike began. Among the union members calling for a more robust wage and benefits package outside was Tom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
KCBY
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Home made for disabled child and family now for sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove police in spotlight as witnesses recall beating of a mentally ill man
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Witnesses recall the moments they watched as 27-year-old Alexander Harrelson, who is autistic and has schizophrenia, get repeatedly punched by Cottage Grove police officers. Duane Raley said it was the afternoon of September 1; he was walking into Bookmine off Main Street when he saw Harrelson...
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
nwlaborpress.org
Recall removes unionist from Eugene City Council
Longtime union activist Claire Syrett, who was serving her third term on the Eugene City Council, lost a Sept. 6 special recall election, with 59.3% of voters supporting the recall (2,312 in favor and 1,588 against). But a legal challenge to the recall is still pending. Syrett works for the...
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
Comments / 0