Lane County, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are conducting burnouts to rob the 93,427-acre Cedar Creek Fire of fuel to advance, though that also has contributed to the heavy smoke keeping some areas of the High Desert at unhealthy air quality levels. The post Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
corvallisclinic.com

Food Assistance Programs

Oregon food stamp offices handle the application process for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. Find office locations here: https://www.foodstampsoffices.com/state/or.html. Apply online here: https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx. Double Up Food Bucks Oregon—gives you up to $20 extra SNAP benefits when you buy produce at participating farmer’s markets or stores.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

As fire danger lessens, Douglas County forests relax use restrictions

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As temperatures temporarily cool off and several wildfires are put out in Douglas County forests, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has relaxed the strictness of public use restrictions in forestlands. Effective Friday, September 16, public restriction levels will change from extreme to moderate strictness in all private,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys

A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY

Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
ROSEBURG, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Home made for disabled child and family now for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Police Beating in Cottage Grove

When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
RIDDLE, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Recall removes unionist from Eugene City Council

Longtime union activist Claire Syrett, who was serving her third term on the Eugene City Council, lost a Sept. 6 special recall election, with 59.3% of voters supporting the recall (2,312 in favor and 1,588 against). But a legal challenge to the recall is still pending. Syrett works for the...
EUGENE, OR

