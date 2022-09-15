ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

‘Rally in the Valley’ event taking place in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Food Truck Rally in the Valley is taking place Sunday in State College. The event started at noon and will run until 3 p.m. There will be multiple food trucks along with acoustic duo Hops & Vines and the Brass Rats playing music. There will also be activities and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24

LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wkok.com

Tractor Show at Union County West End Fairgrounds This Weekend

LAURELTON – A chance to see antique tractors at work this weekend at the Union County West End Fairgrounds. The 17th Annual Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club tractor show is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Organizer Robert Jones, “The whole idea of this show to me is its community...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Southern Cove Power Reunion hosts 32nd annual fall show

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion hosted its 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in New Enterprise. The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. There was no shortage of food at the event, as people from across the area come out to eat […]
NEW ENTERPRISE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Eastern Hellbender habitats at risk from natural gas pollution

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest. Surveys of Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County over the last two summers by Dr. Peter Petokas, from Lycoming College Clean Water Institute, found habitats of the rare Eastern Hellbender salamander are being significantly impacted by sediment plumes from natural gas pipeline crossing and shale gas drilling-related water withdrawal construction projects. The Department of Environmental Protection and Friends of the ‘Sock recently documented continuing sediment pollution...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
upmc.com

1,000 Lives Changed at UPMC Altoona

The 1,000th WATCHMAN procedure at UPMC Altoona was completed by teams led by Dr. George Jabbour, medical director, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, UPMC Altoona, and Kristi Montrella, CRNP, MSN, structural heart coordinator and nurse practitioner, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute at UPMC Altoona. The WATCHMAN implant is a one-time, minimally invasive...
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Special meeting to vote on police regionalization planned for Old Lycoming Township

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Old Lycoming Township Supervisors canceled a meeting earlier this week after acknowledging its two voting members were on opposite sides of the police regionalization issue. The supervisors are now planning to hold a special meeting to vote on the charter agreement for that would merge the Old Lycoming Police Department and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. According to a media release from OLT,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Scammed Out of Over $9,000

BRISBIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported scam of over $9,000 to an area man. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an unknown individual opened a Verizon Wireless account with a Brisbin, Clearfield County man’s...
BRISBIN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Potting Bench The Perfect Combination Of Green House and Ice Cream Shop

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Potting Bench in South Williamsport is a unique combination of a garden center and ice cream shop. It is a lovely place to have ice cream amidst the beautiful flowers! When we visited they were all decked out for fall with mums pumpkins and gourds! They also offer seasonal ice cream creations such as their delicious caramel apple sundae with homemade apple crumble which they made for us from scratch.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

