kezi.com
Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun. The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
corvallisclinic.com
Food Assistance Programs
Oregon food stamp offices handle the application process for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. Find office locations here: https://www.foodstampsoffices.com/state/or.html. Apply online here: https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx. Double Up Food Bucks Oregon—gives you up to $20 extra SNAP benefits when you buy produce at participating farmer’s markets or stores.
hh-today.com
Seniors make requests about center
One afternoon this week, I dropped by what Albany now calls its Riverfont Community Center. I hadn’t been inside the place since just before it reopened last winter after being shut down for Covid. During the shutdown, the center was remodeled. Then it was “rebranded,” so-called, in order to...
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kezi.com
Pedestrian killed by car in alleyway
CORVALLIS, Ore.- One man is dead after a vehicle hit him in an alley way early Saturday morning. On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at about 3:40 a.m. officers from the Corvallis Police Department responded to a report of vehicle versus pedestrian crash in an alleyway in the 100 block of SW 2nd St.
kezi.com
Highway 58 paving project moved to daytime hours
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Paving work along Highway 58 is switching to daytime hours starting September 19th. This is along Oregon Highway 58 from the tunnel to milepost 70. Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said in order to get all paving done with the weather is good, they are switching work to daytime hours.
Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory through at least Monday for Deschutes, 3 other counties
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Friday for Deschutes, northern Klamath, Lake, and eastern Lane counties through Monday, due to smoke primarily from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge. The post Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory through at least Monday for Deschutes, 3 other counties appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
klcc.org
Holiday Farm Fire salvage becomes sore spot as Weyerhaeuser strike goes into third day
One of the strike sites for Oregon is Weyerhaeuser’s Timberland Main Office on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. This morning, roughly a dozen picketers were there, as the third day of the strike began. Among the union members calling for a more robust wage and benefits package outside was Tom...
kezi.com
Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide provides help to fight Rum Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man never thought he would use his skills to get firefighters to and from the Rum Creek Fire using the Rogue River, but when the opportunity presented itself to do just that, he jumped at the chance. What was supposed to be a relaxing Labor Day...
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
UO board of trustees approves authorization of land swap with city of Eugene to build new football indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees authorized a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the school’s athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board of trustees approved...
Cedar Creek Fire now over 110K acres, still 0% contained
With the Cedar Creek Fire now spanning more than 110,000 acres, local residents are being warned evacuation levels may be moved back up depending on the blaze's activity.
kezi.com
Eugene 7-Eleven employee helps deliver a baby during shift
EUGENE, Ore. -- From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, 7-Eleven employee Karin Warren does a little bit of everything. She works the graveyard shift at the location on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, also known as four corners. She enjoys helping customers...
clayconews.com
CRITICAL INJURY SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 25. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65)...
This Oregon town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Oregon town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S. Silverton, Oregon was named by Trips to Discover as one of the best small towns to visit in the […]
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home took off on bikes when the staff was busy helping another resident. They have not been seen or heard from since," Aunt Devan Fields told Pamplin Media Group. Fields is 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen riding a light blue mountain bike on South Linden Street in Cornelius dressed in a black shirt and black shorts with black-framed glasses. The family believes he might have headed to downtown Portland and have notified both local and state police. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Fields is listed in its database as a runaway, but a spokesperson said the agency cannot share any more information "at this point." {loadposition sub-article-01}
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
