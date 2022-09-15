Read full article on original website
Dupilumab Eases Atopic Dermatitis in Children Younger Than 6 Years
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For children younger than 6 years, dupilumab significantly improves signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis, according to a study published in the Sept. 17 issue of The Lancet. Amy S. Paller, M.D., from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago,...
Odds of Poor Vision Increased for Black, Mexican, Low-Income Teens
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adolescent children who are Black, Mexican, low-income, or non-U.S. citizens are more likely to report poor subjective visual function and worse performance on visual acuity testing, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Jean Adomfeh, M.B.A., from Boston Children's...
