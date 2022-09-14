Read full article on original website
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
Rain and gusty winds are in the National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area. Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the region. Overnight lows will range mostly in the 50s. Rain and showers are expected to last through Wednesday with clearing skies on Thursday.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
SF legacy business Joe’s Ice Cream at risk of demolition if housing plans approved
The owners say they weren't informed of any development plans.
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
'Confidence is still high' that SF Bay Area will get weekend rain
Meteorologists' confidence that the San Francisco Bay Area will see widespread measurable rain late this weekend and early next week is increasing.
Bay Area food delivery service Pastel to end operations after nearly 2 years
Pastel was known for delivering goods from sought-after SF restaurants.
First storm of the season could soak SF Bay Area with up to 3 inches of rain
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the Bay Area.
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
Bay Area woman found dead after reportedly driving off Interstate 5 in California
Divers pulled her submerged car out of the water and found her body inside.
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
2 adults, 2 children brought to trauma center after balcony collapses in Daly City
Two adults and two children were hurt Friday when the balcony that they were standing on collapsed, officials said.
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
8 injured when driver accidentally accelerates into Bay Area Trader Joe's, officials say
A driver plowed into a Trader Joe's in the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, injuring several people, officials said.
1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Shooting In Chinatown Thursday Evening
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported at 5:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Clay Street, where the two men got into an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other man, police said.
Felony Charges Announced In Insurance, Tax Fraud Scheme
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Thursday announced felony charges in an insurance and tax fraud case. Gemma Maher, an office administrator for Cullinane Plastering, is facing multiple charges related to insurance and tax fraud, prosecutors said. In addition, Denis Cullinane, owner of Cullinane Plastering, and...
Man Injured In West Oakland Shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Traffic Stop Leads To Weapons, Narcotics Arrest
PALO ALTO (BCN) Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday. Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
Ghost Ship defendant could face jail after weapons found
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, was ordered to appear in court after prosecutors said a search of his home revealed he violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons.
