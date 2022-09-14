ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

Rain and gusty winds are in the National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area. Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the region. Overnight lows will range mostly in the 50s. Rain and showers are expected to last through Wednesday with clearing skies on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alameda, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Traffic
San Mateo County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bay City#Consumer Price Index#Contra Costa#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SFGate

1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Shooting In Chinatown Thursday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported at 5:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Clay Street, where the two men got into an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other man, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Felony Charges Announced In Insurance, Tax Fraud Scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Thursday announced felony charges in an insurance and tax fraud case. Gemma Maher, an office administrator for Cullinane Plastering, is facing multiple charges related to insurance and tax fraud, prosecutors said. In addition, Denis Cullinane, owner of Cullinane Plastering, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Injured In West Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Traffic Stop Leads To Weapons, Narcotics Arrest

PALO ALTO (BCN) Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday. Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Ghost Ship defendant could face jail after weapons found

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, was ordered to appear in court after prosecutors said a search of his home revealed he violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy