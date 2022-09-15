ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NH

Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?

If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Biden administration considering 'litigation' against GOP governors over migrants sent to Democratic cities

The Biden administration will consider "litigation options" this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report. The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Trump Fumes: DeSantis Stole My Plan for Shipping Migrants

In recent days, Donald Trump has privately voiced his anger over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sending planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Trump’s displeasure, however, has nothing to do with moral revulsions at the governor using human beings as unsuspecting pawns for a political attack. Instead, Trump is telling allies and confidants he’s outraged that DeSantis seems to think he’s allowed to steal the ex-president’s mantle as both media star, and as undocumented-immigrant-basher-in-chief. Since the Florida Republican — possibly under false pretenses — flew migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Massachusetts, Trump has pointedly complained to some of his closest...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Trump attorney on role of FBI informant in Trump-Russia probe: 'Complete outrage'

Trump attorney Alina Habba said she was not surprised, but "outraged" an FBI informant with ties to the debunked Steele dossier was on the agency's payroll. ALINA HABBA: Outrage. Complete outrage. Not surprised but outrage. This is now the third person that we found out has been indicted and was on the payroll of the FBI. That is – you know, it’s unbelievable. I’m the domestic terrorist because I’m a MAGA Republican, but the FBI can pay informants that we now know were serving disinformation to the Clinton campaign and to serve the DNC and all of them. But we’re the domestic terrorists. Explain that to me. Plus, one thing we didn’t mention, October 2020 was when Mr. Danchenko got fired.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

