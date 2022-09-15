Read full article on original website
TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?
If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
Biden administration considering 'litigation' against GOP governors over migrants sent to Democratic cities
The Biden administration will consider "litigation options" this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report. The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number...
12 GOP candidates refuse to say if they'll accept the midterm election results: 'We have become a nation of poor sports and cry babies'
The Washington Post surveyed candidates in the most competitive races across the country and found only seven who said they would accept the outcomes of their races.
Trump Fumes: DeSantis Stole My Plan for Shipping Migrants
In recent days, Donald Trump has privately voiced his anger over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sending planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Trump’s displeasure, however, has nothing to do with moral revulsions at the governor using human beings as unsuspecting pawns for a political attack. Instead, Trump is telling allies and confidants he’s outraged that DeSantis seems to think he’s allowed to steal the ex-president’s mantle as both media star, and as undocumented-immigrant-basher-in-chief. Since the Florida Republican — possibly under false pretenses — flew migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Massachusetts, Trump has pointedly complained to some of his closest...
Could polls about battleground Senate races be wrong? Democrat, Republican strategists weigh in
An eventful summer of abortion fights, bruising GOP primaries and a rise in President Biden's approval rating have turned near certainty that Republicans retake the Senate into a doubtful prospect. Polls in battleground Senate races across the U.S. in recent weeks have shown GOP candidates behind their Democratic rivals in...
Hillary Clinton says Martha's Vineyard situation is 'literally human trafficking,' no one wants open borders
On Friday, Hillary Clinton agreed with an MSNBC host's assessment that the sending of 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard was "literally human trafficking" and claimed no one wants "open borders." Joining "Morning Joe," Clinton concurred with host Joe Scarborough's sharply critical remarks about the move by Republican Florida Gov. Ron...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate 'back to the farm'
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor "back to the farm" during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November. "So...
Vice President Kamala Harris again ignores migrant question, husband calls busing 'shameful'
Vice President Kamala Harris again ignored a question Friday about the arrival of migrants near her Washington, D.C., residence. Then later Friday, her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff called it "shameful" and a "political stunt." "These are human beings," Emhoff told reporters after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. "These are...
Reporter on MSNBC says migrants 'not angry at DeSantis,' but are thanking him for Martha's Vineyard flight
A Telemundo reporter appearing on MSNBC appeared to throw cold water on the liberal argument that the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. are wholly upset at the Florida Republican. Many Democrats across the country have been crying foul over the move, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘Crimes against humanity’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the transportation of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to various areas across the country. In a tweet, the New York Democrat called recent actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "appalling" and likened them to "trafficking."
Obama, Martha's Vineyard celebs silent on opening up island homes to illegal immigrants
Former President Barack Obama and several other high-profile Democrats who own homes on Martha’s Vineyard have remained silent on whether they will open up their homes to provide comfort to any illegal immigrants sent to the island by Republican governors. Representatives for the former president did not respond to...
NBC News gutted after deleting tweet with quote comparing Martha's Vineyard migrants to ‘trash’
Twitter users slammed NBC News on Friday for deleting a tweet about the illegal immigrant relocation from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard which compared the migrants to "trash." The now-deleted tweet and corresponding NBC News story quoted Max Lefeld, founder of Casa Venezuela Dallas foundation – a charity group dedicated...
What Gavin Newsom and his woke California flunkies want to do to the news
California Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a budget that bestows $25 million to the Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, presumably in an effort to ensure plenty of favorable news coverage for himself and his party in the years to come. The taxpayer cash giveaway will fund 40 fellowships a year,...
Mayor Bowser slammed for complaining that DC can’t handle migrant relocation to VP Harris’ house
Conservatives tore into D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after she complained Thursday that her city doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle providing for the illegal immigrants dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence on Wednesday. Bowser claimed that D.C. is "not a border town" and not equipped to...
NYC Mayor Adams claims Texas Gov. Abbott 'refused to do any form of coordination' on migrant busing
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday claimed that his office attempted "coordination" with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the busing of migrants to the Big Apple, but the Republican’s team "refused." Adams told CNN’s "State of the Union" Abbott’s busing of migrants to New York City and...
Conservatives blast Martha's Vineyard for 'leftist hypocrisy' after deporting illegal immigrants from island
Conservatives took to Twitter to blast the residents of Martha's Vineyard for promptly removing the 50 illegal immigrants that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent to the island last week. As Fox News Digital exclusively reported last Wednesday, DeSantis sent two planes carrying 50 illegal immigrants to the ritzy elite...
Tucker Carlson: Biden's voters call the national guard the minute Venezuelans seek the American Dream
Tucker Carlson: Biden's voters call the national guard the minute Venezuelans seek the American Dream.
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
Trump attorney on role of FBI informant in Trump-Russia probe: 'Complete outrage'
Trump attorney Alina Habba said she was not surprised, but "outraged" an FBI informant with ties to the debunked Steele dossier was on the agency's payroll. ALINA HABBA: Outrage. Complete outrage. Not surprised but outrage. This is now the third person that we found out has been indicted and was on the payroll of the FBI. That is – you know, it’s unbelievable. I’m the domestic terrorist because I’m a MAGA Republican, but the FBI can pay informants that we now know were serving disinformation to the Clinton campaign and to serve the DNC and all of them. But we’re the domestic terrorists. Explain that to me. Plus, one thing we didn’t mention, October 2020 was when Mr. Danchenko got fired.
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
