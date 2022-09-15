Read full article on original website
Adames ties Crew record, then Mitchell walks it off
MILWAUKEE -- On Robin Yount’s 67th birthday, Willy Adames joined “The Kid” in the Brewers’ record books and sparked Milwaukee’s biggest comeback all season. In the end, it took a kid to win it. Adames matched Yount’s single-season franchise record for home runs as a...
On fast track in '22, Domínguez heads to Fall League
Jasson Domínguez, one of the most hyped international prospects, will play in the Arizona Fall League this offseason, representing the New York Yankees. Domínguez is slated to make his Fall League debut on Oct. 3 for the Mesa Solar Sox. The Solar Sox will be composed of prospects...
Helsley continues incredible year with immaculate inning
ST. LOUIS -- It wasn’t until his eighth pitch of the ninth inning, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley insisted, that it dawned on him that an immaculate inning was within grasp. Then, he let loose his fastest slider of the night to end the game and record some history. When...
Lowe continues 2nd-half tear with 25th homer
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been a breakout season for Nathaniel Lowe, and on Friday night, he continued his torrid second half at the expense of the team that traded him. Lowe’s two-out, two-run opposite field homer in the third inning off Rays starter Corey Kluber ended up the difference as the Rangers pulled out a 4-3 win in their first of three games at Tropicana Field.
Phils stumble late in potential postseason preview
ATLANTA -- The Phillies were six outs away from taking the first game of a three-game series against the defending World Series champions on Friday, but the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning in a 7-2 loss against the Braves at Truist Park. In the race for a...
'It's annoying': Giants' rivalry with Dodgers one-sided in '22
SAN FRANCISCO -- One year ago, the Giants and Dodgers were neck and neck in the standings as they entered the home stretch of an epic race for the National League West title. That battle ended up going down to the final day of the regular season, with the Giants needing a franchise-record 107 wins to edge the Dodgers for the division crown.
Rays open final homestand with 'tough' loss
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays’ last chance Friday night was not their only one, but it may have been their best one. Trailing the Rangers by a run in the ninth inning, the top of Tampa Bay’s lineup loaded the bases with two outs and .313-hitting Harold Ramírez up to bat against right-hander José Leclerc. Ramírez made contact and bounced a ball to the left side of the infield, but third baseman Josh Jung fielded it, fired it to Marcus Semien and forced out Isaac Paredes at second base.
After eight-hit day, Rosario walks it off -- on error
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew they needed to find a way to win Saturday night. The team had nine innings under its belt before the first pitch of what became a near five-and-a-half hour, 15-inning marathon in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Cleveland had a five-run lead heading into the eighth, before Minnesota rallied to tie it up and force extra innings. But thanks to a combined effort from Kirk McCarty, who kept the Guardians alive in the last three frames, and Amed Rosario, who pushed across the winning run, Cleveland came out on top, 7-6.
D-backs intend to 'grow from it' after clunker
PHOENIX -- When you play 162 games, there are going to be some ugly nights when, for whatever reason, things go wrong. Very wrong. In those cases there's only one thing you can really do. "We just got to flush this one," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "Nothing was right...
Chasing 700 and a championship: Pujols hits HR No. 698
ST. LOUIS -- Continuing to hit home runs with great meaning -- both in terms of historical significance and to the Cardinals' chances of landing a top playoff seed -- Albert Pujols hit the 698th home run of his career Friday against the Reds. With the Cardinals trailing by two...
Chapman homers twice as Blue Jays power up in WC race
TORONTO -- There’s a quietness to everything that Matt Chapman does. It’s in the way his body moves through brilliant defensive plays, making the remarkable seem relaxing. It’s in his voice, his nature and the way that teammates look to him in the clubhouse. It only makes sense that his offensive numbers have crept up on people this season, but performances like Friday’s are too loud to hide.
Rengifo homers twice -- once from each side
ANAHEIM -- The emergence of infielder Luis Rengifo has easily been one of the biggest pleasant surprises for the Angels this season. Rengifo has become one of the club’s most consistent hitters, and he kept that going with two homers in an 8-7 win over the Mariners in the series opener at Angel Stadium on Friday. He became the first Angels player to homer from both sides of the plate since Kendrys Morales did it on July 30, 2012. Chili Davis (six times) and Devon White (twice) are the only other Angels players to accomplish the feat.
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
Martinez wins it after Sox work 4 walks to rally back
BOSTON -- After watching his teammates take a walk around the park to tie Friday night’s game against the Royals, J.D. Martinez had just one request of himself as he got ready to see the first pitch from righty Scott Barlow with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
'Best player in the league': Acuña steadies Braves' lineup
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in right field and his good friend Ozzie Albies was back in the lineup for the first time in three months. All seemed right for the Braves as they further energized what has been this year’s best pennant race. Acuña stirred...
'They should be' talking Gold Glove for Rojas
WASHINGTON -- Miguel Rojas was completely turned around by the time the baseball plunged into the webbing of his glove, the Marlins shortstop face-down on the infield dirt, essentially parallel with the foul line. Rojas’ body angled like a spray chart line, it was almost as if he’d pulled Joey...
3 ways Friars' bullpen can get them to playoffs
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Eighteen games to go. It's crunch time, and the Padres must make some difficult decisions on their pitching staff. Their playoff fate might hinge on it.
Musgrove returns to form with 6 scoreless innings
PHOENIX -- Joe Musgrove’s rare tough stretch in early September made him look less like the dominant right-hander who mostly cruised through much of the season. But those struggles may have actually made him -- better?. “The work that I had to put in with other pitches throughout the...
Rays show off depth in bullpen-game win
ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays are at their best, playing like they hope to be down the stretch and into October, they’re getting contributions from up and down the roster. They aren’t beating teams with superstar performances -- they’re wearing down opponents with depth. It’s a...
Hot-hitting Kemp, Brown fueled by friendly competition
HOUSTON -- With three home runs in the first inning on Saturday, the Astros rapidly sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy. But thanks to veteran hitters Seth Brown and Tony Kemp, the visiting A’s landed key counterpunches in an 8-5, come-from-behind victory. Leadoff hitter Kemp had three hits...
