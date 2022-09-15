Read full article on original website
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
New York Mets 4-Time All-Star John Stearns Dead At 71
John "Bad Dude" Stearns -- a beloved New York Mets catcher and four-time All-Star -- has sadly died at 71 years old. Former Mets exec Randye Ringler announced the news on his social media page ... saying Stearns -- who played for NY from 1975 to 1984 -- passed away on Thursday.
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 143 (expanded)
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge hits 58th and 59th homers, Yanks beat Brewers 12-8
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 on Sunday. Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York (88-58), which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His .3162 batting average is just behind AL leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164.
Paul Goldschmidt Is Closing In On His First MVP Trophy
The St. Louis Cardinals have been carried this season by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The former Arizona Diamondback is having the best season of his career. Goldschmidt leads the National League in OBP, SLG, and OPS to go along with 307 total bases. The 35-year-old even has a shot at...
Odell Beckham Gives Epic Pump-Up Speech To Canelo Alvarez Ahead Of Triple G Fight
4:28 PM PT -- We also talked to Canelo and GGG earlier this week ... and both superstar fighters made it crystal clear this is deeper than just a boxing match -- there's real bad blood!. Odell Beckham Jr. got on the phone and delivered a hell of a pump-up...
