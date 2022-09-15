ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

These world leaders were not invited to the Queen’s funeral

World leaders began arriving in London this weekend to attend the state funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among hundreds of world leaders paying their respects to the monarch as she lies in state.
ESPN

Spain basketball tops France for fourth EuroBasket gold medal in past six tries

BERLIN -- For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team's roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn't. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.
ESPN

Dutch beat Americans to finish on top of Davis Cup finals group

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup finals group on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6...
ESPN

Lionel Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win

Paris Saint-Germain opened a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi's early goal earned the French champions a 1-0 win at Lyon on Sunday. Messi found the back of the net with his fourth league goal of the season in the fifth minute to put Christophe Galtier's side on 22 points from eight games.
