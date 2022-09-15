Read full article on original website
These world leaders were not invited to the Queen’s funeral
World leaders began arriving in London this weekend to attend the state funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among hundreds of world leaders paying their respects to the monarch as she lies in state.
Spain basketball tops France for fourth EuroBasket gold medal in past six tries
BERLIN -- For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team's roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn't. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.
Dutch beat Americans to finish on top of Davis Cup finals group
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup finals group on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6...
Bayern Munich, Juventus face crises but Son Heung-Min, Kevin De Bruyne shine before break: Weekend Review
Ahead of the FIFA international break, some prominent clubs (looking at the ones from Bavaria and Turin) are already facing some questions so early in the season. And at other sides, it could mean see some managers being replaced before league action re-starts in less than a fortnight. Meanwhile, we...
Carlos Alcaraz, 19, wins in straight sets, helps to secure Spain's victory over South Korea in Davis Cup
Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain's victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as the Group B winner.
Lionel Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win
Paris Saint-Germain opened a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi's early goal earned the French champions a 1-0 win at Lyon on Sunday. Messi found the back of the net with his fourth league goal of the season in the fifth minute to put Christophe Galtier's side on 22 points from eight games.
