ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australian PM supports Charles continuing climate advocacy

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvsmt_0hwBJ4kt00

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said King Charles III continuing to advocate for climate change action in his new apolitical role as monarch would be “perfectly acceptable.”

Albanese was speaking ahead of an Australian delegation's scheduled departure from Sydney on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Albanese said the new king would decide whether he continued to advocate for reduced greenhouse gas emissions has he had done for years as a prince.

“It’s important that the monarchy distance from party political issues. But there are issues like climate change where I think if he chooses to continue to make statements in that area, I think that is perfectly acceptable,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“It should be something that’s above politics, the need to act on climate change,” Albanese added.

Albanese’s new center-left Labor Party government has enshrined in law a target to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 42% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

Under the previous conservative government, Australia had been branded a laggard on climate action over its target to reduce emissions by only 26% to 28% by 2030.

Australia said it was helping officials from Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu, Samoa and a fifth unnamed British Commonwealth nation in the Oceania region travel to London for the funeral on Monday.

But those officials are not flying on the same Royal Australian Air Force plane as Albanese, his partner Jodie Haydon, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley. They are accompanied by 10 so-called “everyday Australians,” including racehorse trainer Chris Waller and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott, who have been invited by Buckingham Palace.

Horse trainer Gai Waterhouse and her bookmaker husband Robbie Waterhouse, who are also guests of the Palace, are also flying with the prime minister because they alerted Albanese's office on Wednesday that they couldn’t book a commercial flight because of heavy demand.

The Australian government has not released details of how it is assisting leaders of island neighbors get to London.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape and Governor-General Bob Dadae, who represents the monarch, arrived in London on Wednesday, the Papua New Guinea government said.

The Solomons will be represented by its Governor-General David Vunagi, who left the country Wednesday, that government said.

Tuvalu will be represented by Prime Minister Kausea Natanopo and Governor-General Tofiga Vaevalu Falani. Samoa’s Head of State Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II will also attend, government officials said.

Albanese’s government wants an Australian president to replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state.

But Albanese said holding a referendum on creating an Australian republic was “not feasible” in his government’s first three-year term in office. His priority was a referendum that would acknowledge in the constitution that Indigenous people were living in Australia before British settlers arrived in 1788.

“Regardless of people’s views about other issues -- the constitution and our system of government -- I think it’s impossible to not respect the extraordinary job and dedication to service that Her Majesty showed,” Albanese said.

Albanese has meeting arranged with the king, British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend before the funeral.

A referendum in 1999 that would have replaced the queen with an Australian head of state failed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral

Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London.An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reported The Telegraph.Invitations to Mr Trump and other living ex-presidents, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and their spouses, were sent out on Thursday. The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday.The venue has earlier hosted state funerals...
POTUS
The Independent

King Charles tells the nation he is ‘moved beyond measure’ by its support ahead of Queen’s funeral

The King has issued a message of thanks to the nation on the eve of the Queen’s state funeral.In the written statement issued by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said, “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”He said he and the Queen Consort were “deeply touched” by the many messages of condolence they had received from around the world over the last 10...
U.K.
The Independent

King thanks nation for ‘support and comfort’ as unseen image of Queen released

The King has thanked the nation for the outpouring of support and warmth his family has received as a touching image of the Queen was released in tribute.Charles’s praise came as it emerged Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the Queen’s state funeral, mourning their great-grandmother with more than 2,000 others at Westminster Abbey.US President Joe Biden said the “world is better” because of the Queen as he offered his condolences to the British people for their loss, ahead of her funeral.A minute’s silence was held at 8pm on Sunday,...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss concludes talks with world leaders and meets King ahead of funeral - OLD

Liz Truss has concluded her talks with world leaders and met the King as she prepares to say a final farewell to the Queen along with hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe.The Prime Minister hosted her Irish counterpart as well as the Canadian premier and the Polish president at Downing Street on Sunday.She had been due to meet US President Joe Biden but the talks were cancelled on Saturday.Instead, a “full bilateral meeting” has been scheduled for Wednesday when the pair are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.Ms Truss also had an audience with...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Dylan Alcott
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Anthony Albanese
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Australian Constitution#Australians#Labor Party#British Commonwealth#Royal Australian Air Forc
The Independent

Final farewell to the Queen as the UK prepares for funeral like no other

The world will say a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in what may become the most watched funeral in history.Some 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries – including US President Jo Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Emperor Naruhito of Japan– will be among the 2,000 guests attending the service at Westminster Abbey.But tens of millions people across the UK and the rest of the planet are expected to tune in to view the ceremony live on TV.Many thousands of others will line the route of the late monarch’s last journey, as her...
U.K.
The Independent

Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.The earthquake hit Taiwan less than 24 hours after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern city of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.Sharing the first visuals of damage from the earthquake, Taiwanese broadcasters said a low-rise two-story residential building collapsed and at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.It...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
The Independent

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have joined their cousins in a solemn vigil at their beloved grandmother’s coffin.Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood guard at the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening as a stream of mourners filed past after queueing for hours.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.But royal sources said the King decided his youngest...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Biden says ‘world is better’ thanks to Queen after visiting lying in state - OLD

US President Joe Biden has said the “world is better” because of the Queen as he offered his condolences to the British people for their loss.He was speaking at Lancaster House after visiting Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late monarch.Mr Biden arrived with his wife Jill at the lying in state shortly before 5pm on Sunday, ahead of his attendance at Monday’s funeral.They were joined by the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.The president stood on the platform for around two minutes, taking in the scene, where he crossed himself and exchanged a few words with...
WORLD
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says ‘world is better for’ Queen Elizabeth as he and First Lady pay their respects in London

President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden paid tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday. The Bidens arrived in London late on Saturday to pay their respects to the Queen as part of a series of events. Shortly afterwards, they signed the condolence book for the late monarch, who died last Thursday. They then attended a reception at Buckingham Palace.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.The Economy Ministry said in a statement that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH will be put under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. As a result, the agency will also control the companies’ shares in three refineries: PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of the country.Rosneft accounts for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity, importing several hundred million euros' (dollars')...
The Independent

The Independent

848K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy