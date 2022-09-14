Read full article on original website
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers: Rachel’s Friends Are Concerned by Their Conversation With Aven
Aven says something that concerns Rachel's friends during 'The Bachelorette' finale part 1.
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Tino Franco’s Dad Says He’s ‘So Glad It’s Almost Over’
Tino Franco's dad is 'so glad' 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale is almost over. Here's what he said and what goes down between Tino and Rachel Recchia.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale Pt. 1 Recap: Gabby and Rachel Each Have One Man Left Ahead of Season's Conclusion
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's journey is winding down. On part 1 of The Bachelorette's two-part, live, season finale, the ladies introduced their suitors to their families and made some tough choices about their futures, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Ahead of the episode,...
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
ETOnline.com
Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman for 'Taking a Chance' on Her During Emmys Acceptance Speech
It's three for three for Julia Garner! The actress took home her third Emmy at Monday's awards ceremony, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark. First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth," Garner said during her acceptance speech of her character. "She changed my life."
Cinema Blend
How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Will 'Law & Order's' Benson and Stabler Get Together? All of the Clues
For years, "Law & Order" fans have been hoping "Law & Order: SVU" veterans Captain Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler will get together and it looks like there may be a shot at romance.
TODAY.com
Why Sheryl Lee Ralph broke out in song during moving Emmys speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned viewers and attendees at the 74th Emmy Awards when she broke out in song during her acceptance speech. With her stunning gown and hair, Ralph was already winning at the award show for fans on Twitter. However, it was after being announced as the year’s outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series that she genuinely stole the show.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
Ellen Pompeo Talks About Reduced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Presence, Reveals When She Will Return & Says “I’ll Never Truly Be Gone”
Ellen Pompeo on Friday made her first public comments about her reduced on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy next season. As Deadline exclusively reported last month, Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of ABC’s top scripted series for the upcoming 19th season. She is using the time to star in and executive produce an eight-episode Untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. “[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voiceover,” Pompeo told Deadline today on the red carpet for the Disney Legends ceremony at the D23 Expo, confirming that she will still do the series’...
ETOnline.com
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19: Meet the Next Interns in New Teaser
Ellen Pompeo may be taking a backseat in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, but she's making sure the new class of residents get a warm welcome at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. In a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season of ABC's medical drama, Pompeo's Meredith Grey introduces the latest crop of aspiring doctors -- who normally would not have gotten the opportunity to be enrolled in a residency program -- into their new home. "Diamonds in the rough," as Scott Speedman's Nick Marsh describes them.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’
Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
Ellen Pompeo Finally Addressed Her Reduced Role In "Grey's Anatomy" Season 19
It sounds like all is well when it comes to Ellen stepping away from being a main presence on the show.
Popculture
'New Amsterdam': Ryan Eggold Speaks on Freema Agyeman's Exit
When New Amsterdam returns for its fifth and final season on NBC later this month, the series will be without Freema Agyeman, who has played Dr. Helen Sharpe since the show launched. Ryan Eggold, whose character Dr. Max Goodwin hoped to marry Helen in the Season 4 finale, said he learned of Agyeman's decision towards the end of filming last season. The former The Blacklist star has mixed feelings about her departing just before the show ends.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Major Character Will Return: ‘You Asked, We Listened’
With Ellen Pompeo taking on a reduced role, Grey’s Anatomy is turning to some of its old-school characters to fill the void for season 19. So say hello, again, to Kate Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. Grey’s Anatomy brought back Addison for a three-episode arc last season. And she’s back again this year, Variety reported Wednesday. Her first episode back should be sometime in late October. Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 19th season on Oct. 6 on ABC. Walsh also confirmed the news on her Instagram page.
