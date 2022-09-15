ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking at the Economic Myth of the “Soft Landing” – Frank Shostak

According to commentators, countering inflation requires monetary authorities to actively restrain the economy, with “experts” believing that higher interest rates need not cause an economic slump. Instead, they believe that the Fed cab orchestrate a “soft landing.” It is questionable, however. that a soft-landing scenario is possible.
Ray Dalio Projects 20% Decline In Stock Market From Here (Is He Right About Bear Market End Point?) – Mike Swanson

Investment master and billionaire Ray Dalio published a think piece titled It Starts With Inflation this week, which gives his current views on the economic situation and the financial markets. In it he projects a 20% decline in the financial markets from here. What is important though is not to simply to take a prediction like that and grasp on to it, but to understand how he got to it. The details in his piece explain what is happening with the economy, interest rates, and can provide a guide to understanding what is happening this year and where things are headed next year. A few months ago, many gurus were claiming that the Federal Reserve would “pivot” and untold numbers of people got fooled by these predictions – which were based on nothing. At no time did the Fed Fund futures suggest that the Fed would lower rates this year and now they are looking at this rate hike cycle taking the Fed Funds over 4% and likely over 4.5% before it comes to an end.
The System Is Busy Cannibalizing Itself – Charles Hugh Smith

As the word suggests, cannibalism won’t end well for those consumed by the infinitely insatiable few. Cannibalize is an interesting word. It is a remarkably graphic way to describe the self-inflicted destruction of a system by stripping previously functional subsystems to sustain the illusion of system functionality. Here are...
The Associated Press

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
