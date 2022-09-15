ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

NASA Breakthrough as Rover Finds Strong Signal of Organic Matter on Mars

Scientists with NASA's Perseverance Mars rover said today that the rover has collected several tantalizing organic rock samples from an ancient river delta on the Red Planet. These samples have now been stowed for a planned future mission that hopes to retrieve the specimens and bring them back to Earth for the first-ever sample return from Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy