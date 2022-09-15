Read full article on original website
Looking at the Economic Myth of the “Soft Landing” – Frank Shostak
According to commentators, countering inflation requires monetary authorities to actively restrain the economy, with “experts” believing that higher interest rates need not cause an economic slump. Instead, they believe that the Fed cab orchestrate a “soft landing.” It is questionable, however. that a soft-landing scenario is possible.
The System Is Busy Cannibalizing Itself – Charles Hugh Smith
As the word suggests, cannibalism won’t end well for those consumed by the infinitely insatiable few. Cannibalize is an interesting word. It is a remarkably graphic way to describe the self-inflicted destruction of a system by stripping previously functional subsystems to sustain the illusion of system functionality. Here are...
Ray Dalio Projects 20% Decline In Stock Market From Here (Is He Right About Bear Market End Point?) – Mike Swanson
Investment master and billionaire Ray Dalio published a think piece titled It Starts With Inflation this week, which gives his current views on the economic situation and the financial markets. In it he projects a 20% decline in the financial markets from here. What is important though is not to simply to take a prediction like that and grasp on to it, but to understand how he got to it. The details in his piece explain what is happening with the economy, interest rates, and can provide a guide to understanding what is happening this year and where things are headed next year. A few months ago, many gurus were claiming that the Federal Reserve would “pivot” and untold numbers of people got fooled by these predictions – which were based on nothing. At no time did the Fed Fund futures suggest that the Fed would lower rates this year and now they are looking at this rate hike cycle taking the Fed Funds over 4% and likely over 4.5% before it comes to an end.
Analysis Shows ‘Quiet Fleecing’ of US Workers—Not ‘Quiet Quitting’—Is the Real Problem – Kenny Stancil
“Quiet quitting”—an allegedly new trend characterized by workers performing only their required job duties and no more—has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks, but the defining trend of the past 40 years of U.S. economic history is “quiet fleecing,” and we should be talking much more about it.
Liz Truss will tell world leaders at UN that countries need to use economic growth to curb Russia
Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that economic growth is key to facing down Russian aggression. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge allies to end their reliance on imports of energy and other products from so-called malign actors. She will say...
