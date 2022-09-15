CATALINA— What’s a pirate’s favorite alphabet letter? The C! And across those seas is the 32nd Annual Buccaneer Days which returns to Two Harbors Oct. 6-8. The three-day pirate-themed event will have live entertainment on multiple stages, food and drink, a treasure hunt, a costume contest, a photo booth, and more. The event got its start on the shore of Isthmus Cove in 1989 and has become a beloved tradition. Pirates will gather in Two Harbors where the event will kick off on the evening of Oct. 6 with a live performance by Humble Hooligans, who will return to the stage on Oct. 7 along with Kelly Boyz and once again on Oct. 8 before event headliners, The Spazmatics. DJ Splyce will close the event out on Saturday night. It’s a plunderful life for pirate enthusiasts and no conspira-seas in sight! So, rum out quick to find your best pirate gear to compete in pirate contests and treasure hunts!

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO