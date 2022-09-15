Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
This year's Sonoran Restaurant Week was bigger and better
Organizers say this Sonoran Restaurant Week had more participating restaurants and customers than ever before.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants homebuilder to return $15K down payment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix couple was ready to build a place to retire down in Eloy. But a week after handing over a down payment, a major medical issue made the move impossible. Now, they just want their money back. The Robson Ranch retirement community is sprouting...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Announced as Winner of Bark for Your Park Grant
PetSafe® brand announced that Tucson was named to be a recipient of a 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant award for $25,000 to build and enhance a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This year’s grant contest launched in early May, and entries to build a new park or provide a makeover to an existing park were gathered from across the country. Tucson entered to win funds for a new dog park at Lincoln Park.
thisistucson.com
El Charro is celebrating its 100th birthday! Here's how it all started
El Charro Café is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, but the story nearly ended at Year 50. It was at that 50th anniversary that Monica Flin, at 90 years old, left the restaurant that she started in a small space downtown in 1922 and had recently moved into her childhood home on North Court Avenue.
UPS looks to hire 690 seasonal workers in Tucson area
UPS plans to hire 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area this year. According to the company, starting pay is $21 an hour for full and part-time positions.
thelog.com
Catalina Connection: 32nd Annual Buccaneer Days
CATALINA— What’s a pirate’s favorite alphabet letter? The C! And across those seas is the 32nd Annual Buccaneer Days which returns to Two Harbors Oct. 6-8. The three-day pirate-themed event will have live entertainment on multiple stages, food and drink, a treasure hunt, a costume contest, a photo booth, and more. The event got its start on the shore of Isthmus Cove in 1989 and has become a beloved tradition. Pirates will gather in Two Harbors where the event will kick off on the evening of Oct. 6 with a live performance by Humble Hooligans, who will return to the stage on Oct. 7 along with Kelly Boyz and once again on Oct. 8 before event headliners, The Spazmatics. DJ Splyce will close the event out on Saturday night. It’s a plunderful life for pirate enthusiasts and no conspira-seas in sight! So, rum out quick to find your best pirate gear to compete in pirate contests and treasure hunts!
Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
SAA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe. PCSD Search and Rescue unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.
thisistucson.com
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest
Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
KOLD-TV
National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
thisistucson.com
Local muralist The Desert Pen beautifies Tucson with her artwork
With a name like Pen, you’re bound to thrive in the creative spotlight. That’s exactly what local artist and muralist Peniel Macias, also known as The Desert Pen, is doing with her brightly colored, exuberant and often desert-themed murals that have graced the walls of some Tucson businesses and homes since 2018.
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
iheart.com
Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Tucson
Guacamole has become much more than a side dish. The fresh flavors of the tasty green blend is a spotlight dish that full of vitamins and lots of cholesterol-lowering healthy fats. September 16th is National Guacamole Day! So what better way is there to celebrate than by checking out the...
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
TPD: Semi truck stuck near Broadway Boulevard
The Tucson Police Department responds to a stuck on the roadway semi-truck near Broadway Boulevard. The semitruck got stuck southbound of Camino Seco and East Broadway
El Charro Cafe celebrates 100th anniversary
El Charro Café is celebrating their 100th anniversary. President Raymond Flores says, “it’s a story of Monica Flynn who started it, my mom’s great-great-aunt and my mom who took it
iheart.com
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson
Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?. Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
