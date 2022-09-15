Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Tucson Announced as Winner of Bark for Your Park Grant
PetSafe® brand announced that Tucson was named to be a recipient of a 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant award for $25,000 to build and enhance a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This year’s grant contest launched in early May, and entries to build a new park or provide a makeover to an existing park were gathered from across the country. Tucson entered to win funds for a new dog park at Lincoln Park.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Husband: More conversations needed about Alzheimer’s
When Debi Hall was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in March 2020, she wanted to end it all. Hearing those words, her husband, Mark, called the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline, whose staff immediately contacted her neurologist. Debi was prescribed an antidepressant that lifted her mood. “It took her...
thisistucson.com
A giant list of ways to meet new people and make new friends in Tucson
It can be hard to make friends as an adult. It's quite literally why Creative Kind started. "You'd find me by the cubed cheese at every networking event with zero confidence to small talk with strangers," founder Theresa Delaney says on the local shop and craft space's website. She decided...
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey began the month's special celebration on Hispanic heritage with a statement.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson
If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
azpm.org
The Buzz: Law enforcement recruiting and shortages in Southern Arizona
Melissa Ayun, who joined the Tucson Police Department in 2005, says she is grateful for the career opportunities and benefits. Your browser does not support the audio element. Police and sheriff's departments around the country report that they are short on staff. At the same time, local activists call for...
KOLD-TV
National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
kenneturner.com
Birds Near Tubac, Arizona
One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
KOLD-TV
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
University of Arizona to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Moderna and Pfizer are available to the Southern Arizona community, with walk-ins welcome at the U of A
thisistucson.com
30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸
This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
KOLD-TV
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
northernarchitecture.us
Tubac Arizona United States 19992000
Clients: Warren and Rose Tyler. Area: 230 m2 (main house), 140 m2 (guest house). Materials: weathered steel, polished black concrete floors, pale maple, sandblasted glass, stainless steel. The entrance side of the house seen at nightfall. The use of weathered steel for the exterior cladding gives the geometric forms an...
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Student Chronicles
Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Nichole Stone of Marana has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status at the Manchester, New Hampshire, school is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
UPS looks to hire 690 seasonal workers in Tucson area
UPS plans to hire 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area this year. According to the company, starting pay is $21 an hour for full and part-time positions.
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
