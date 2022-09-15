Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
SignalsAZ
Tucson Announced as Winner of Bark for Your Park Grant
PetSafe® brand announced that Tucson was named to be a recipient of a 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant award for $25,000 to build and enhance a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This year’s grant contest launched in early May, and entries to build a new park or provide a makeover to an existing park were gathered from across the country. Tucson entered to win funds for a new dog park at Lincoln Park.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Husband: More conversations needed about Alzheimer’s
When Debi Hall was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in March 2020, she wanted to end it all. Hearing those words, her husband, Mark, called the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline, whose staff immediately contacted her neurologist. Debi was prescribed an antidepressant that lifted her mood. “It took her...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Lifeguard dives headfirst into career
Kevin Goodrich has put down deep roots in Marana. They’re so deep he supervises the pool where he learned to swim as a boy. As aquatics supervisor for the town of Marana, he has his hands full, training lifeguards and overseeing maintenance of its swimming pool and two splash parks.
thisistucson.com
A giant list of ways to meet new people and make new friends in Tucson
It can be hard to make friends as an adult. It's quite literally why Creative Kind started. "You'd find me by the cubed cheese at every networking event with zero confidence to small talk with strangers," founder Theresa Delaney says on the local shop and craft space's website. She decided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kenneturner.com
Birds Near Tubac, Arizona
One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
phoenixmag.com
‘Hiking Saved My Life:’ Tucson Trekker Reflects on Hiking Journey
“Hiking… saved my life,” says Kelly Thrush of Tucson. The liver transplant recipient points to 16 years of poor lifestyle choices, including a junk food diet and alcohol abuse, as factors in his near-fatal health crisis and ultimate wake-up call. While thankful for his second chance, Thrush struggled...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Student Chronicles
Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Nichole Stone of Marana has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status at the Manchester, New Hampshire, school is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey began the month's special celebration on Hispanic heritage with a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Arizona to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Moderna and Pfizer are available to the Southern Arizona community, with walk-ins welcome at the U of A
thisistucson.com
Local muralist The Desert Pen beautifies Tucson with her artwork
With a name like Pen, you’re bound to thrive in the creative spotlight. That’s exactly what local artist and muralist Peniel Macias, also known as The Desert Pen, is doing with her brightly colored, exuberant and often desert-themed murals that have graced the walls of some Tucson businesses and homes since 2018.
biztucson.com
El Tour Loop de Loop Set for Sept. 24th
El Tour de Tucson will hold the sixth Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will conclude with an after-party. The event, which helps promote the nearly 40 non-profit partners involved in El Tour, is the official kickoff for the Banner – University Medicine 39th El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 19.
thisistucson.com
30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸
This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thisistucson.com
El Charro is celebrating its 100th birthday! Here's how it all started
El Charro Café is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, but the story nearly ended at Year 50. It was at that 50th anniversary that Monica Flin, at 90 years old, left the restaurant that she started in a small space downtown in 1922 and had recently moved into her childhood home on North Court Avenue.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson
If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
thisistucson.com
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest
Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
El Charro Cafe celebrates 100th anniversary
El Charro Café is celebrating their 100th anniversary. President Raymond Flores says, “it’s a story of Monica Flynn who started it, my mom’s great-great-aunt and my mom who took it
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
azpm.org
The Buzz: Law enforcement recruiting and shortages in Southern Arizona
Melissa Ayun, who joined the Tucson Police Department in 2005, says she is grateful for the career opportunities and benefits. Your browser does not support the audio element. Police and sheriff's departments around the country report that they are short on staff. At the same time, local activists call for...
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
El Tour de Tucson to host sixth Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop
On Saturday, Sept. 24, El Tour de Tucson will host the sixth Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop, which will conclude with an after party.
Comments / 0